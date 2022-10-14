Leaders discuss the future of technology, innovation in north Alabama

Higher education experts, entrepreneurs, rural community leaders and lawmakers came together in Athens, Alabama, this week to learn more about economic opportunities and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce in north Alabama.

The regional roundtable took place Thursday and was co-hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, a regional economic partnership comprising nine north Alabama counties. The objective: to encourage collaboration among leaders across the public, private and education sectors who are facing shared challenges, such as retaining talent to support workforce needs and driving more capital resources to rural entrepreneurs.

“Through this roundtable, Innovate Alabama’s goal is to connect local and state policymakers with leading entrepreneurs and higher education folks across north Alabama to learn about some of the obstacles these leaders are facing as they work to move this region forward,” said state Rep. Anthony Daniels, an Innovate Alabama board member. “I’m grateful to serve the north Alabama community and to work with regional partners, like Launch 2035 and Alabama A&M, who are at the forefront of growing an inclusive, prosperous economy in north Alabama.”

Founded in 2014, Launch 2035 first set out to strengthen ties among Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties and drive regional economic growth over the next 20 years. The organization has since expanded to include Colbert, Dekalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Marshall counties.

One of Launch 2035’s main initiatives highlighted at the roundtable is the Singing River Trail, a proposed, 200-mile greenway system. Proponents say the greenway would strengthen the bonds among 16 north Alabama cities and create health and wellness, educational, economic, tourism and entrepreneurial opportunities for the communities.

“The opportunities are endless when we bring together people from different corners of Alabama to develop innovative opportunities that enhance the economic landscape of our region,” said Rob Hamilton, Launch 2035 chair. “The Singing River Trail is a prime example of this. By working with leaders in both the public and private sectors across multiple counties, we developed a product that would leverage our region’s outdoor recreation assets to increase our state’s economic footprint. We are excited about today’s conversation and those to follow. This is the beginning of a long partnership between our state and regional leaders as we continue tapping into north Alabama’s incredible potential.”

With several colleges and universities spanning north Alabama, discussion also focused on post-graduate recruitment and retention challenges.

“ For those of us engaged in higher education, we have noticed that many Alabama students seek opportunities outside the state after graduation, with all of the knowledge and experience that they gained while in college here,” said Andrew Dollar, director of the LaunchBox innovation hub in Athens, which hosted the roundtable. LaunchBox is owned and operated by Athens State University.

“We are grateful to connect with leaders in the business and government sectors who can serve as resources to our students and help us create more homebase opportunities for them,” Dollar said.

Innovate Alabama plans to hold additional roundtables across the state to encourage further collaboration among leaders while collecting insights about the challenges and opportunities in each region of the state. The next roundtable is scheduled for Oct. 20 at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.

Innovate Alabama is a statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation with a mission to implement the initiatives and recommendations set forth in the report put out by the Alabama Innovation Commission. The goal: to advance policies that will create a more resilient, competitive, inclusive and robust Alabama economy for a 21st century world. With a board of directors made up of 11 ex-officio and at-large innovation leaders appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey, Innovate Alabama works to collaborate across sectors to support industries, drive technology and facilitate an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship thrive. Zeke Smith, executive vice president of Alabama Power, was president of the Innovation Commission’s advisory council.

Learn more about Innovate Alabama here. To read the Innovation Commission report, click here.