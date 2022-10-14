These braised short ribs are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Since Cotton Row opened in downtown Huntsville in 2009, the culinary scene in the Rocket City has, well, skyrocketed.

Chef James Boyce and his wife, Susan, brought a different level of fine dining to Huntsville that has attracted a loyal following and continues to draw in newcomers.

The culinary skill and attention to detail is what stands out at Cotton Row. Both are on display in the Braised Beef Short Ribs.

The braised short ribs at Cotton Row are on the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Seasoned and seared, the ribs are then slowly braised for six to eight hours. Served on a bed of grits with vegetables, the dish is extremely flavorful and satisfying.

Boyce believes they’re the best thing on the menu. The Alabama Tourism Department agrees and has put the dish on its list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.