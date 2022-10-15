Halloween in central Alabama: 9 ways to celebrate

Birmingham and other cities in Central Alabama have a variety of activities celebrating Halloween this month, ranging from kid-friendly festivities to adults-only parties. (Getty Images)

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to fill our social calendars with all the spooky season-themed events and fun we can pack into the month. From children’s carnivals and trick-or-treating opportunities to adult dance parties that last into the wee hours of the morning, here are some of the best Halloween events to attend in central Alabama in October.

1. Enchanted Forest at the Kreher Preserve

This family-friendly Halloween event takes participants on a magical hike in an enchanted forest with nature-inspired characters who entertain hikers with information about animals and plants in the forest. Costumes are encouraged and hot chocolate and s’mores kits are available for sale. The event will take place Oct. 20-22 at the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center in Auburn. Tickets are $10.

2. Boo Halloween Party

Head to B&A Warehouse in Birmingham for the 25th anniversary of the Boo Halloween Party. There will be live music from Fly By Radio and DJ Mark AD, plus a karaoke experience. Catch a scary flick in the horror movie lounge, see a psychic for a reading, snap a few pictures in the photo booth and, when midnight strikes, see who wins the costume contest with a $1,000 prize. The event is Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

3. Fall Festival and Children’s Carnival

Bring the whole family for an evening of fun at the Opelika SportsPlex Soccer Fields on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event includes carnival games, inflatables, candy, prizes, food vendors and live entertainment.

4. Scary Movie Night at Avondale Brewing

Enjoy a spooky movie under the stars every in October at Avondale Brewing in Birmingham. The double features start at 6 p.m. on the big screen in the backyard. Bring dinner, grab a pint from the bar and cozy up with blankets and chairs. Upcoming movies are “Death Becomes Her” and “The Ring,” and “The Addams Family” and “Child’s Play.” Check the calendar on Avondale’s website for dates.

5. Hoots & Howl at Birmingham Zoo

Every weekend in October is Hoots & Howl at the Birmingham Zoo. Trick-or-treat through the candy trail and join the monster mash party. Kids are invited to dress up all month long.

6. Rocky Horror Masquerade Ball

For some, it wouldn’t be Halloween without at least one viewing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” At the annual Rocky Horror Masquerade Ball, you can see the movie in all its raucous glory with a live cast, plus participate in the cash costume contest for Best Rocky Horror Character Look-a-Like and Best Overall Costume. The event is Saturday, Oct. 22 at Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium.

7. Magic City Witches’ Ball

Also on the night of Oct. 22, the Magic City Witches’ Ball is back for another year of drinks, dancing, music and lots of special Halloween tricks and treats. The fun kicks off at TrimTab Brewing Company in Birmingham at 7 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. Tickets are $15.

8. Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner

Head to Birmingham’s historic Arlington House for the third annual Halloween Masquerade Dinner. Masquerade attire and costumes are encouraged for the night of mysterious fun. After you’ve solved the crime, you can join the Southern Ghost Girls for a ghost hunt and paranormal investigation of the mansion. The event is Friday, Oct. 28.

9. Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch

For the full pumpkin patch experience, seek out Griffin Farms in West Blocton, east of Tuscaloosa. The family-owned farm has many fall activities and attractions that come to mind when you think of a pumpkin patch. The $10 admission fee includes a hayride, animal barn, bouncy barn, barrel train, corn maze, tire mountain, zip line, rock wall, swings, slides, corn bed and much more. And you’ll also get to take your pick from all the pumpkins in the patch for just $3 extra.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.