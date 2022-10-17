James Spann: Coldest air so far this season arrives in Alabama tonight

James Spann forecasts a major cooldown for Alabama tonight from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SHARPLY COLDER: A cold front is pushing through Alabama in dry fashion this morning, and it will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Today will be mostly sunny with a cool northwest wind of 10-20 mph; the high will be between 66 and 71 degrees over north Alabama, with mid 70s for the southern counties of the state.

TONIGHT: A freeze warning has been issued for areas along and north of U.S. 278, north of a line from near Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden. Temperatures here will drop into the 28- to 32-degree range; a north wind of 7-14 mph will keep frost from becoming too widespread. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s down into south Alabama.

TUESDAY: The day will be sunny, breezy and very cool, with highs only in the 52- to 58-degree range over the northern half of the state and low 60s for the southern counties. We will be close to setting new record-low maximum temperatures.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The wind will go calm, allowing for strong radiational cooling. A freeze watch has been issued all the way to I-10, including Mobile. By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 20s over the northern third of Alabama, with a freeze possible deep into south Alabama. Frost will be widespread, and this will effectively end the growing season for most of the state. New record lows are possible in many areas. REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be another sunny, cool day with a high between 57 and 61 degrees. Another freeze is possible Thursday morning for many areas; then a warming trend begins Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 60s. Friday will be sunny with a high at or just over 70 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The warming trend continues; highs will be in the mid 70s over the weekend with a sunny sky both days. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture begins to return Tuesday, and showers and a few thunderstorms return to the state. The rest of the week will be dry; highs will be in the 70s. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1910: A Category 4 hurricane moved north-northeast, passing just east of the Dry Tortugas. The maximum storm surge observed in Key West was 8 feet, with 15-foot waves at what is now Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.

ON THIS DATE IN 1971: Great balls of fire were observed just ahead of a tornado moving down the main street of Wray, Colorado. However, little other electrical activity accompanied the storm. Nine people were injured, all at a trailer court at the edge of town.

