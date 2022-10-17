James Spann: Freeze warning for north Alabama tonight

WINTER PREVIEW: The coldest air so far this season rolls into Alabama tonight; a freeze warning is in effect as far south as Millport, Fayette, Birmingham and Anniston. Temperatures there by daybreak will drop into the 27- to 32-degree range; a north breeze will likely persist through the night, preventing much frost formation.

Tuesday will be sunny, breezy and very cool, with highs only in the 50- to 55-degree range for north and central Alabama. The southern counties of the state will see a high in the low 60s. Then, Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will drop below freezing over most of the state, effectively ending our growing season. A freeze watch is in effect all the way down to I-10 in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Frost will be widespread with a clear sky and light wind.

A number of new record-low temperatures will likely be established across the state over the next few days, including potential for new record-low highs during the day Tuesday.

Wednesday will be another sunny, cool day, and another freeze is very possible, if not likely, early Thursday morning. The weather stays dry Thursday and Friday with a warming trend; temperatures rise into the 60s Thursday, followed by low 70s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues. Look for a sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s; lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A disturbance could bring some rain to the state in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame, but at the moment it doesn’t look like a major rain producer. Highs will be in the 70s through the week, not too far from seasonal averages. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1910: A Category 4 hurricane moved north-northeast, passing just east of the Dry Tortugas. The maximum storm surge observed in Key West was 8 feet, with 15-foot waves at what is now Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.

ON THIS DATE IN 1971: Great balls of fire were observed just ahead of a tornado moving down the main street of Wray, Colorado. However, little other electrical activity accompanied the storm. Nine people were injured, all at a trailer court at the edge of town.

