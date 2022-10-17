People of Alabama: Johnny Curiel of Center Point

“My daughter is 9 years old. I just want her to be outgoing and be herself. There’s no reason to be shy. There’s no reason to be mad about dumb things, to hold on to stuff. There’s a lot that I want to bestow upon my daughter about life. Not everything is going to work out the way you want it to. Life isn’t fair. Stand up for yourself. Speak your voice. Let yourself be heard. My childhood wasn’t great, and I guess that’s part of the reason why I try to be a good dad. I try my best. I’m like a fine wine now. The older I get, the more it just clicks. All I do is work and spend time with my daughter.” – Johnny Curiel of Center Point

Natalie says she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

Something her dad has always wanted to do is be a waiter in a fancy restaurant.

“I love people. I have awesome people skills. Now, I work manufacturing. I think I’d be a good waiter. It’s kind of too late for me now. It’s something I think about every day. I wish I could really put my people skills to the test. I pride myself on the worker that I am, and I feel like I could provide excellent customer service.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.