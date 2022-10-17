The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: College football week 7
Alabama lost to Tennessee in a game that came down to the last second. The Next Round guys put into perspective what it means for both teams going forward in this week’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at week 7 in college football from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.