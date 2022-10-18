Alabama Power accepting requests for renewable energy proposals through Oct. 26

Alabama Power is accepting proposals for renewable energy projects such as solar and wind among other generation sources. (Getty Images)

Alabama Power is seeking proposals through Wednesday, Oct. 26, for potential renewable energy projects.

“We are eager to test the market to see if there are renewable projects that may make economic sense for our customers,” said John Kelley, Alabama Power’s director of Forecasting and Resource Planning. “We have always supported a diverse portfolio of energy resources as we strive to meet our customers’ desire for clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy.”

On Sept. 9, the company issued a request for proposals (RFP) for renewable energy resources.

Under the renewables RFP, the company will consider a variety of proposals, including solar, wind and geothermal projects, energy from tidal or ocean current, and low-impact hydro and biomass. Projects involving gas derived from sewage treatment processes, solid municipal waste or landfills, and heat and power projects may be submitted.

The submitted projects must be at least 5 megawatts but no larger than 80 megawatts. Turnkey projects and purchased power agreements can also be submitted with terms of 10- or 25 years. Alabama Power would receive all the environmental attributes from the projects.

The RFP will also explore and evaluate the potential of renewable energy storage technologies.

All projects submitted must be in Alabama and connect directly to the company’s electric system. The proposals also must meet the criteria of the Green-e energy National Standard for Renewable Electricity Products, Gold Standard, the Climate Registry or similar certifications approved by Alabama Power.

Bids for the renewables RFP must be received by midnight on Oct. 26, 2022.

Recent projects from past renewable RFPs include the recently approved announced HEP Greenville and Walker Springs solar projects.

It will take several months to analyze the projects to determine if any would be beneficial to Alabama Power customers. The company will look to pair potential projects with interested industrial and large commercial clients. Any project must be approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission.

For more information about the renewables RFP, click here or go to www.alabamapower.com.