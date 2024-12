Get to know Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones

Ashley M. Jones was named Alabama’s first Black and youngest poet laureate by Gov. Kay Ivey in August 2021 and began her four-year term in that post the start of this year. In this short film, hear from this poet and artist in her own works and in her own words.

Ashley M. Jones is the poet laureate of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.