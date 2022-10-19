Li-Cycle opens lithium-ion battery recycling ‘Spoke’ in Alabama

Officials attend a ribbon-cutting for the Li-Cycle battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. The plant will shred spent lithium-ion batteries in an environmentally friendly way. (Li-Cycle)

Li-Cycle, a leading North American recycler of lithium-ion batteries, has launched commercial operations at an advanced recycling facility in Tuscaloosa that will support the company’s growing electric-vehicle battery supply customer base across the Southeast.

Li-Cycle’s Alabama Spoke, as the facility is called, uses the company’s patented technology to recycle and process EV battery packs without dismantling them through, using a submerged shredding process that produces no wastewater.

“This facility enhances our ability to support the recycling needs of our diverse and growing customer base in North America to ensure lithium-ion battery material is recycled in an environmentally friendly and safe manner,” said Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and CEO of Li-Cycle.

“Li-Cycle is creating an essential domestic supply of recycled material to support EV production and assist automakers in meeting their domestic production content requirements,” Kochhar said.

The company, which announced plans for the Tuscaloosa facility in September 2021, celebrated its opening with a ceremony last week.

“With EV production beginning in Alabama, Li-Cycle’s Tuscaloosa recycling facility will ensure that our state takes part in the battery repurposing proposition that is at the heart of the sustainability advantages that EVs offer,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Growth potential

Alabama Spoke is more than 100,000 square feet in size and has an additional 120,000 square feet in warehousing capacity. The facility has the same design as its Spoke in Arizona, which opened earlier this year.

Alabama Spoke has created 45 jobs and will leverage key process improvements and optimization projects implemented in Arizona.

Alabama Spoke has a total input processing capacity of 10,000 tons of lithium-ion battery materials per year and has the flexibility to expand processing capacity in the future.

Li-Cycle said its Alabama Spoke is strategically located to support recycling needs across the region. The development of the EV supply chain in the Southeast continues to accelerate as battery and automotive manufacturers establish operations.

This growth is expected to continue to produce a significant amount of battery production scrap and end-of-life batteries that will require recycling.

Gov. Kay Ivey congratulated Li-Cycle on the opening of its Tuscaloosa facility.

“Li-Cycle’s new battery recycling facility in Tuscaloosa adds a dynamic new dimension to Alabama’s evolving auto industry,” Ivey said.

“This facility will play an important role in the life cycle of batteries powering electric vehicles by contributing an innovative sustainability solution,” she said.

Battery-grade materials

By the end of 2023, Li-Cycle expects to have 65,000 tons per year of lithium-ion battery material processing capacity across its Spoke network in North America and Europe.

The primary output product of Li-Cycle’s Spokes is “black mass,” consisting of valuable critical metals, including lithium, cobalt and nickel, which the company will convert into battery-grade materials at its first commercial North American hub facility, under construction in Rochester, New York.

After it opens in 2023, that facility is expected to process enough black mass to yield battery materials equivalent to 225,000 EVs annually, according to Li-Cycle.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.