Can’t Miss Alabama: Pink up the pace in support of Breast Cancer Research

Lace up your sneakers for the Pink Up The Pace 5K and Fun Run Oct. 23. (contributed)

The weekend brings a good mix of entertainment for all ages.

Pink Up The Pace 5K Fun Run

Since 1996, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) has funded the most promising breast cancer research across the state at institutes like the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, the Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile and others. All funds raised stay in Alabama, but the impact is worldwide. This weekend BCRFA will host the Pink Up The Pace 5K & Fun Run Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Mountain Brook. Pink Up The Pace includes a 5K and 1-mile Dolly Dash fun run. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome in both races. Stick around after the race for refreshments and field activities, including music, face painting, a petting zoo and inflatable obstacle course. Details and registration at bcrfa.org/events/putp.

Pink Up the Pace 5K and Dolly Dash 1 Mile Fun Run benefit BCRFA Oct. 22. (contributed) Pink Up the Pace 5K and Dolly Dash 1 Mile Fun Run benefit BCRFA Oct. 22. (contributed) Pink Up the Pace 5K and Dolly Dash 1 Mile Fun Run benefit BCRFA Oct. 22. (contributed) After the race, there will be refreshments, field activities, music, face painting, a petting zoo and an inflatable obstacle course. (contributed) Beating breast cancer one step at a time. (contributed) Pink Up the Pace 5K and Dolly Dash 1 Mile Fun Run benefit BCRFA Oct. 22. (contributed)

Disney On Ice

Dance, laugh and sing along at the ultimate Disney party. Let’s Celebrate will take place Oct. 20-23 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. All guests ages 2 and older are required to have a ticket. No costumes for guests ages 14 and older. Prices are subject to change. Buy tickets here.

Magic City Classic ticket sales

Birmingham is gearing up for its 81st annual Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and Alabama State University Hornets will face off Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field. Game festivities include a parade, tailgate party, post-game performance and a full week of events leading up to the game. For ticket information, follow this link, call 877-332-7804 or email tickets@magiccityclassic.com. Visit the website for frequently asked questions.

Decatur’s River Clay Fine Arts Festival

Celebrate the visual arts at the River Clay Fine Arts Festival in downtown Decatur. The festival spotlights 70 local and national artists along with chalk art, student art exhibits, live music, a children’s art area and more. Food trucks will be on hand and beer and wine will be available for purchase. A variety of original works in a wide array of media, including ceramics, drawings, fiber, glass, jewelry, metalwork, paintings, photography, printmaking, sculptures and wood, will be on sale. River Clay takes place on the grounds of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee St. NE. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Admission is $5 per person for a weekend pass. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free and must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, including a list of participating artists, visit riverclay.org.

The city of Decatur welcomes local and national artists for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 22-23. (contributed) The city of Decatur welcomes local and national artists for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 22-23. (contributed) The city of Decatur welcomes local and national artists for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 22-23. (contributed) The city of Decatur welcomes local and national artists for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 22-23. (contributed) The city of Decatur welcomes local and national artists for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 22-23. (contributed)

The city of Decatur welcomes local and national artists for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 22-23. (contributed) The city of Decatur welcomes local and national artists for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 22-23. (contributed)

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming shows include:

Oct. 21 – Chicago, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Oct. 22 – Sister Hazel, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Oct. 25 – Chicago, Mobile Civic Center.

Oct. 26 – Marcus King with Neal Francis and Ashland Craft, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 26 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Saenger Theatre in Mobile.

Oct. 26 – Liquid Stranger, Iron City in Birmingham.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection celebrates African American achievements dating back to 1595. The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University is the first venue in Alabama to present The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection. Auburn’s installation features more than 100 objects, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, rare books, letters and manuscripts that provide new perspectives on the nation’s history and culture. View the free exhibition through Dec. 30. Click here for museum hours. The museum is located at 901 South College St. Read more here.

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection debuted at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University on Aug. 23 when the museum opened its fall exhibitions. (contributed) One of the most comprehensive surveys of African American history outside the Smithsonian Institution, the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection is on display at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University through Dec. 30. (contributed) Organized by the Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Arts and Education and KBK Enterprises Inc., the award-winning global engagement represents more than 50 years of collecting by the organization’s namesakes. The family’s mission is to raise awareness and celebrate African Americans’ achievements dating back to 1595. (contributed)

Khalil Kinsey, general manager and chief curator of collection and exhibitions for “The Kinsey Collection,” shares objects with members of the museum’s student advisory board during installation. (contributed) Organized by the Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Arts and Education and KBK Enterprises Inc., the award-winning global engagement represents more than 50 years of collecting by the organization’s namesakes. The family’s mission is to raise awareness and celebrate African Americans’ achievements dating back to 1595. (contributed) Representing intersections of art and history, the exhibition includes bills of sale, advertisements and papers documenting the slave trade; hand-colored tintypes from the Civil War era; art and literature from the Harlem Renaissance; and objects from the civil rights movement. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

Mark your calendar for the next Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Harris (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee) Oct. 25-27. For details about the cleanup, contact Sheila Smith at 205-396-5093 or Marlin Glover at 770-445-0824. Supplies for the cleanup will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has since grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit shorelines.com.

Prattville Fall Art Show

The Prattville Creative Arts Center and Gallery in historic downtown Prattville will host the Prattauga Art Guild Annual Fall Art Show through Monday, Oct. 31. The annual show features work by local and regional artists in a variety of media and styles. From traditional oil paintings and drawings to whimsical clay sculpture and cutting-edge photography, there’s art to please everyone. The Creative Arts Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment through the Cultural Arts Office. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Cultural Arts Office at 334-595-0850 or visit prattvilleal.gov.