Football preview: Alabama looks to rebound vs. Mississippi State, UAB on the road at Western Kentucky
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told his team about a special light a carpenter shines on his woodwork. That light, he said, makes it easier for the carpenter to see flaws in the wood.
Sort of like the blinding orange light that shined Saturday at Neyland Stadium as the Tennessee Volunteers put 52 points on the board en route to downing Alabama 52-49.
But Alabama’s flaws went beyond the highest point total it has yielded since Sewanee tacked 54 on the Tide in 1907. The team also sported a record 17 penalties against the Knoxville visitors.
“People are looking at flaws in you,” Saban recounted telling his team. “Whether it’s how you block, how you tackle, how you cover, whatever it is you do. How we cover punts, whatever it is we do. We have to be aware of that and know that we need to correct these things so they don’t become issues for us in the future.”
That future can still include all the goals – beyond going undefeated. The Crimson Tide is 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 6 in the AP Poll.
It can still win the West Division of the Southeastern Conference. It can still win the SEC Championship. It can still make it to the College Football Playoff and it can still win the national championship.
Saban said he wants his players to have fun doing their job, have great energy and enthusiasm and intensity. They should then play the next play without worrying about results and the consequences of those results.
“Sometimes that (worry) creates anxiety, which sometimes doesn’t lead to positive performance,” the coach said. “That’s something that we need to improve on.”
Improvement can begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama welcomes No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) on ESPN.
UAB football travels to Western Kentucky for a game Friday that has major implications for the Conference USA title. The 7 p.m. game at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium on CBS Sports Network pits the 4-2 Blazers against the 4-3 Hilltoppers. Each is 2-1 in league play and the victor will be among the frontrunners in the conference title race. Meanwhile, UTSA and North Texas, each 3-0, face off this weekend as well.
Interim coach Bryant Vincent said UAB will have to shore up its play on the road, which begins with holding onto the ball.
“If you look at our two losses (each on the road) this year, we had four turnovers against Liberty and then we had two costly turnovers against Rice,” he said. “We’ve got to have great ball security. We’ve got to be savvy in situations, whether it’s third down, whether it’s red zone, whether it’s goal line. Like last game, we’ve got to make some adjustments there and be able to execute.”
Everyone expects WKU to throw the ball.
“They’re one of the top offenses in the country,” Vincent said. “They snap the ball a lot. Their quarterback (Austin Reed’s) completion percentage is around 70 percent. We’ve got to be able to defend these guys on the perimeter. They like to stretch the field. We’ve got to tackle well, we’ve got to swarm the football and we’ve got to be great in situational football.”
In other college action:
Troy at South Alabama (tonight): The Battle for the Belt is the annual grudge match between these in-state rivals. This year’s game should be a tight matchup with the Trojans 5-2 and 3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference; the Jaguars are 5-1 and 2-0. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham-Southern at Sewanee: Four times last week, the Panthers forced Millsaps to give the ball up on downs. Twice they did it at their own 1-yard line as BSC used those goal-line stands to send its homecoming fans home happy with a 28-0 victory. Coach Tony Joe White leads his squad (4-2, 2-1 in the Southern Athletic Association) on the road Saturday for a 5 p.m. Central meeting with the Tigers (2-4, 0-3).
Southeastern Louisiana at Jacksonville State: Both offenses in the Jacksonville State-North Alabama game had to go in the same direction last week in a baseball stadium in Madison. But it wasn’t completely one-way traffic with UNA being competitive in falling 47-31 to JSU. This week, the Gamecocks (6-1) celebrate homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Lions (3-3).
North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky: The Lions (1-5) hope to notch Win No. 2 at 2 p.m. Central against the Colonels (3-3).
Samford at East Tennessee State: Coming off a bye last week, the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0 in the Southern Conference) head to Johnson City, Tennessee, for a 2:30 p.m. Central game on Nexstar and ESPN3. ETSU is 3-4, 1-4 in the league.
Kentucky State at Miles: The Golden Bears (1-6, 1-3 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) are still looking for their second win of the season. The next shot comes at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Thoroughbreds (3-4, 3-1).
Tuskegee at Lane: The Golden Tigers (5-2, 4-0 SIAC) are leaving all their opponents in their wake after going winless through their first two games this season. Tuskegee looks to continue its success at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Dragons (4-3, 3-1 SIAC).
North Greenville at West Alabama: The Tigers (4-3, 2-2 Gulf South Conference) gave up 10 points in each of the second and third quarters last week as they fell at No. 10 Delta State. It’s homecoming in Livingston this week as UWA welcomes the Crusaders (2-5, 1-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Huntingdon at Methodist: The Hawks (5-1, 3-0 in the USA South Athletic Conference) have scored no fewer than 34 points in every game this season, including their 38-14 conquest of Brevard last week. They face the Monarchs (3-4, 2-2) at noon Central on Saturday.
Faulkner at University of the Incarnate Word: The Eagles (3-4, 2-3) lost by 30 last week to No. 3 Lindsey Wilson. The task gets no easier as they take on the FCS No. 10 Cardinals (6-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Idle this week: Auburn, Alabama A&M, Alabama State.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Class 7A: Raise your hand if you’re surprised that Region 3 has come down to perennial contender Hoover (8-1, 6-0) and three-time defending champion Thompson (7-2, 6-0). Anybody? Of course not. The Warriors, No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, host the No. 2 Bucs on Friday. Hoover leads the series 23-7 but Thompson has gone 5-1 in their past six meetings, including 2-0 in 2019 and 2020.
🏈 Thompson vs Hoover
📍 Thompson High School – Warrior Stadium
🗓 October 21st, 2022 7 PM
Purchase Tickets Nowhttps://t.co/eFdBzvrDTT pic.twitter.com/Vr0jl8Hu5k
— 3 peat 2019-20-21 7A State Champions! (@WARRIORNATION20) October 17, 2022
Class 6A: No. 1 Saraland (8-0) travels to No. 2 Theodore (8-0) for the Region 1 title.
Class 5A: The Region 1 crown is at stake when No. 1 UMS-Wright (8-0) hosts No. 7 Faith Academy (7-1) on Friday.
Class 4A: No. 10 Randolph (7-1, 6-0) welcomes No. 4 Priceville (9-0, 6-0) on Friday. At stake is the Region 8 championship.
Class 3A: W.S. Neal is 6-2, 5-1 in Region 1. To wind up No. 1, the Eagles will have to win at No. 8 Excel (8-0, 6-0) on Friday.
Class 2A: No. 2 Highland Home (9-0, 6-0) hosts No. 5 Reeltown (6-1, 6-0) on Friday for the top spot in Region 3.
Class 1A: No. 6 Spring Garden is 8-1, 4-1 in Region 6. Friday, the Patriots venture to Ragland (6-3, 5-0).
AISA: No. 7 Crenshaw Christian hosts No. 8 Lowndes Academy on Friday. Each is 6-2.