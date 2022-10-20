James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama; dry through Sunday

James Spann forecasts a warm-up for Alabama beginning today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER FREEZE: Many communities across Alabama are below freezing again this morning. Here are some 5 a.m. temperatures:

Tuckers Chapel — 25

Gadsden — 26

Haleyville –27

Fort Payne — 27

Heflin — 27

Cottondale — 27

Cullman — 28

Pell City — 28

Jasper — 28

Morris — 28

Hueytown — 29

Talladega — 29

Scottsboro — 30

Decatur — 30

Sylacauga — 30

Anniston — 31

Eufaula — 31

Leeds — 31

Alexander City — 31

Muscle Shoals — 31

Montgomery — 31

Huntsville –31

Demopolis — 32

Evergreen — 32

Tuscaloosa — 33

Mobile — 36

Dothan — 36

Today will be another sun-filled day with a high in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as recent nights; most places will drop into the 35- to 42-degree range early Friday morning.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s. A picture-perfect autumn weekend across Alabama and the Deep South.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with a high in the upper 70s, but we will bring in a chance of showers Tuesday as a cold front passes through the state. Some thunder is possible, but no risk of severe storms. Rain amounts will be generally less than one-half inch with limited moisture. The weather will be dry Wednesday through Friday with highs mostly in the upper 60s. TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin this morning and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: South Alabama will host Troy in a Thursday night special (6:30 kickoff). The sky will be clear and the temperature about 66 degrees at kickoff, falling into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter, a perfect night for a big south Alabama battle.

It will be another great night for high school football games across Alabama Friday night; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.

UAB has a Friday night special this week; the Blazers travel to Bowling Green to take on Western Kentucky (kickoff at 7). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from around 65 degrees at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Jacksonville State hosts Southeastern Louisiana (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Alabama will host Mississippi State Saturday evening (kickoff at 6). The sky will be clear in Tuscaloosa with temperatures falling from near 74 at kickoff into the 60s during the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: Remnants of Pacific Hurricane Tico caused extensive flooding in central and south-central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City set daily rainfall records with 1.45 inch on Oct. 19 and 6.28 inches on Oct. 20.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Typhoon Tokage blasted across Japan, triggering flash floods that washed away entire hillsides, killing 55 people and leaving at least 24 people missing.

