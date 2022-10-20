Second ‘Made in Alabama’ Showcase features top homegrown products

Gov. Kay Ivey recognized 14 companies and their exceptional homegrown products at the second “Made in Alabama” Showcase at the state Capitol. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office)

Ivey invited the businesses to exhibit their products in the old Supreme Court Library during a ceremony. Eleven exhibitors showcased products, shared their company history and gave promotional items to the public.

“Our state is blessed to have numerous companies producing great Alabama-American-made products every single day. During Manufacturing Month, I am proud to recognize 14 of the best our state has to offer,” Ivey said.

“Alabama-made products speak to who we are as a state, and we could not be more excited to showcase these exceptional companies’ products and service to all our visitors today.”

The companies chosen for the second installment of the Showcase were nominated by the Alabama Department of Commerce, Manufacture Alabama, the Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey visits with Alabama manufacturers honored in the second “Made in Alabama” Showcase at the state Capitol. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office) Fayette’s Golden Eagle Syrup is one of 14 companies recognized by Gov. Kay Ivey, right, at the second “Made in Alabama” Showcase at the state Capitol. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office) Frios Gourmet Pops have earned a large following. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Huntsville has seen continuing investment in repeated expansions. (contributed) Fresh salad, courtesy of Central City Urban Farm in Birmingham. (contributed) Evonik’s largest North American site is in Mobile County. About 750 employees there produce hydrogen peroxide, pyrogenic silica and the feed additive methionine, among other things. (contributed) The Jack Daniel’s barrelhouse is in Tennessee, but the barrels are made in Alabama. (Jack Daniel’s) Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at the second “Made in Alabama” Showcase at the state Capitol, honoring 14 outstanding companies making homegrown products. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office) To Your Health Sprouted Flour Company produces almost 30 organic grain products. (Mark Sandlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Red Land Cotton’s All-American blankets are made from cotton grown on a family farm in north Alabama. (contributed)

The companies hail from all over the state, from big cities to rural communities, and demonstrate the impressive diversity of top products originating in Alabama.

“The ‘Made in Alabama’ badge is synonymous with quality, and it’s crystal clear that the companies being honored in today’s showcase have mastered the art of turning out an amazing variety of world-class products,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Selected for the Showcase were:

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.