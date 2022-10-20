Second ‘Made in Alabama’ Showcase features top homegrown products
Gov. Kay Ivey recognized 14 companies and their exceptional homegrown products at the second “Made in Alabama” Showcase at the state Capitol.
Ivey invited the businesses to exhibit their products in the old Supreme Court Library during a ceremony. Eleven exhibitors showcased products, shared their company history and gave promotional items to the public.
“Our state is blessed to have numerous companies producing great Alabama-American-made products every single day. During Manufacturing Month, I am proud to recognize 14 of the best our state has to offer,” Ivey said.
“Alabama-made products speak to who we are as a state, and we could not be more excited to showcase these exceptional companies’ products and service to all our visitors today.”
The companies chosen for the second installment of the Showcase were nominated by the Alabama Department of Commerce, Manufacture Alabama, the Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.
The companies hail from all over the state, from big cities to rural communities, and demonstrate the impressive diversity of top products originating in Alabama.
“The ‘Made in Alabama’ badge is synonymous with quality, and it’s crystal clear that the companies being honored in today’s showcase have mastered the art of turning out an amazing variety of world-class products,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Selected for the Showcase were:
- Frios Gourmet Pops (Mobile), a producer of gourmet popsicles for franchises around the nation.
- Shaw Industries Group, a maker of carpet and flooring that operates a fiber manufacturing plant in Andalusia.
- To Your Health Sprouted Flour (Fitzpatrick), a national pioneer in producing organic sprouted grains.
- Victory Game Clocks (Roanoke), a maker of scoreboards and timing devices for athletic teams.
- WoodHaven Custom Calls (Heflin), a designer of high-quality turkey and deer calls.
- Red Land Cotton (Moulton), a producer of luxury bedding, towels and other items from cotton grown on a family farm in north Alabama.
- Golden Eagle Syrup (Fayette), a syrup producer in operation since 1928.
- Jack Daniel Cooperage (Trinity), a manufacturer producing 1,200 white oak barrels per day for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.
- Specification Rubber Products (Alabaster), a maker of molded rubber components for the waterworks industry.
- Central City Urban Farm (Birmingham), a hydroponic artisanal farm producing herbs, leafy greens and vegetables for restaurants and home cooks.
- Hartzell Engine Tech (Montgomery), a provider of aircraft engine accessories and cabin heating solutions for the general aviation industry.
- Prystup Packaging Products Inc. (Livingston), a maker of folding paperboard cartons used to package a wide variety of consumer products.
- Evonik, an international company with a specialty chemicals plant in Mobile and a facility in Birmingham that produces medical devices.
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama (Huntsville), a producer of four-cylinder, V-6 and V-8 engines that power a wide variety of Toyota vehicles.
This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.