Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store opens in Talladega

The Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store in Talladega hadn’t opened its doors for the first time, yet there was already a crowd waiting to come inside.

“We’re still waiting to get all the signage up, but the word is getting out,” Home President and CEO Doug Marshall said after the ribbon-cutting.

The ceremony was hosted by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.

The old store was on the Home’s campus for more than three decades. The new site is more accessible and, more importantly, much bigger.

“This grand opening has been wonderful,” store manager Ashley Burkhalter said. “We had a great crowd, just full of smiles. I know it has been a long time coming, but we are open and ready for the community.”

On day one, the new store’s inventory included the usual knickknacks and clothing, plus furniture they didn’t have much room for in the old store. A collection of antique clocks was donated by a former Presbyterian Home resident, and perhaps the priciest item in the place was a barely played baby grand piano.

“The only time it had ever been moved is when they brought it to the store,” Marshall said.

Store manager Ashley Burkhalter checks out one of the thrift store’s first customers. (contributed) Officials celebrate the opening of the Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store in Talladega. (contributed) Dozens of customers visited the thrift store on the day of its grand opening. (contributed)

Director of Operations Bud Kitchin said the new store will house the U-Haul pick-up and drop-off point that was previously on campus. Trucks may be reserved online or in person, he added.

There are no concrete plans yet for the old building.

“That’s still something we’re talking about,” Marshall said. “Most likely, we will use it for a training center, and maybe put some offices in there, but we haven’t really decided yet.”

Marshall said the store’s inventory comes from all over Alabama, with many donations coming from drop-offs at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church and Southminster Presbyterian Church of Vestavia Hills.

“We’re in the process of setting up Huntsville and Mobile,” he said. “We want to ensure a great supply of items for everyone.”

The new thrift store is in the Marvin’s Shopping Center, in a building previously occupied by Fred’s. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This story was originally published by The Daily Home.