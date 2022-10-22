Scott Martin: Dry day for Alabama with a few clouds

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be a very nice and seasonal day across Alabama, but we will have some clouds move in throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we reach the start of the evening, but no rain is in the forecast.

Sunshine returns Sunday, and we’ll end the weekend with very nice conditions. Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A closed low will form to our west and will head in our direction on Monday, but we’ll continue to stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

The low with an associated cold front will eventually start to move across the state late Tuesday and into the early morning Wednesday. We’ll see rain and storms start to move in by early Tuesday evening and progress across much of the state by midnight. At this point, severe weather does not look likely. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

The front will have moved through Alabama by Wednesday afternoon and skies will start to clear out. Any shower activity will end during the morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

We’ll be back to the outstanding seasonal weather on Thursday as skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

Much of Friday will be nice and dry, but a shortwave moving into the state late in the day may bring a small chance of showers by late afternoon to early evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

TROPICS: As of 7 p.m. Friday, a small, non-tropical area of low pressure about 1,300 miles east of Bermuda is producing limited shower activity. Although the environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive for development during the next few days, the low could still acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph across the subtropical Atlantic. By the middle of next week, further development appears unlikely, as the system is forecast to move over cooler waters and encounter stronger upper-level winds.

ON THIS DATE IN 1985: A guest on the top floor of a hotel in Seattle, Washington, was seriously injured while talking on the phone when lightning struck. Several people are killed each year when the electrical charge from a lightning bolt travels via telephone wiring.

