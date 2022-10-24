People of Alabama: Terrance Echoles of Birmingham

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to do?

“Be a chef. I started cooking years back. Sometimes I do it at my house, or on game days, or just holidays. There’s nothing that I don’t like to cook. I’d like to have my own food truck or open a small business. My food is great! My food comes from the soul. I love all types of food – seafood, soul food, taco night, burgers and fries. There’s so many different foods that you can eat that’s wonderful to the heart. My favorite thing to eat? Steak, lobster and a full baked potato. I want you to feel like this is a place that I can tell everybody they can come to, you know? I would love to do delivery on holidays when people don’t have much to eat, or they can’t provide. I want to be a person that can give and not want things back from you.” – Terrance Echoles of Birmingham, with his dog, CoCo