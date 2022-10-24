The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: College football week 8
Alabama followed up a close loss to Tennessee with a decisive win against Mississippi State, but The Next Round guys say the Crimson Tide still doesn’t look as dominant as usual. Meanwhile, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is starting to look dominant at Oregon. The guys break it all down in this week’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at week 8 in college football from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.