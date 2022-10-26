Alabama Power volunteers partner with IBEW on 25th Habitat build

Desinee Lawson helps APSO and IBEW volunteers build the Habitat home that she and her family will own and occupy. (Alabama NewsCenter)

Construction is underway on the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) Magic City Chapter’s 25th Habitat for Humanity home.

Over 100 volunteers have signed up to work on the house in Pleasant Grove, which is slated to be completed Nov. 4. The homeowner is Desinee Lawson, who is working side-by-side with the volunteers on the project. Lawson has two children, Elijah, 9, and Emoree, 3, who are thrilled to be soon having a home of their own.

“Things are going great,” said Anna Chandler, APSO Magic City Chapter president. “They’ve made so much progress; they’re already putting in the windows, and it was just a slab yesterday.”

Volunteers on the project include members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, who are partnering with the Magic City Chapter, along with volunteers from the APSO chapter at nearby Plant Miller in west Jefferson County.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled at the home, at 605 9th Terrace in Pleasant Grove, at 4 p.m. on Nov. 4, weather permitting.

To learn more about Alabama Power volunteerism, click here. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham and its ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing, click here.

Alabama Power, IBEW volunteers begin work on Habitat home from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.