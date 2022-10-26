This Alabama Power unsung hero excels at helping others succeed

Alabama Power Real Estate Specialist Danielle Hines has her eye on the prize and she’s sharing her success through mentorship and entrepreneurship.

“Danielle is a hero for her dedication in trying to improve the lives of the youths in her community by being a mentor and an advocate for better education,” said Alabama Power Land Acquisition Team Leader Jeff Callicott.

Danielle Hines is an Alabama Power Unsung Hero from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Washington, D.C., native Hines came to Alabama to attend Miles Law School, but her passion is helping others enhance their quality of life.

In 2019, Hines started CREED63, a co-working space in downtown Birmingham. CREED is an acronym for Community, Resources, Entrepreneurship, Education, Development. The name was inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech of 1963. King stated, “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.'”

“I applaud Mayor (Randall) Woodfin’s efforts to have a council with their ears to the ground to promote entrepreneurial growth,” Hines said. “There are a number of organizations that assist the small business ecosystem, such as Urban Impact. They offer tools and resources for nonprofits, small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Hines is a licensed attorney, an officer in the Alabama Air National Guard, a board member with Urban Impact and serves on the city of Birmingham Small Business Council.

When there is a robust ecosystem of people eager to start their businesses, it generates more revenue, creates more jobs and leads to more homes being built, Hines said.

Hines enjoys mentoring young women and children in two area elementary schools to empower and encourage them to be agents of their own change.

In her role with Alabama Power, Hines acquires legally defendable land and land rights, meeting the needs of the company, customers and business partners while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. Her primary job duties include negotiating with landowners to acquire land rights necessary to facilitate the construction, operation and maintenance of the company’s distribution and transmission system and its facilities.