Can’t Miss Alabama: Magic City Classic and Halloween double the fun

Magic City Classic

The Alabama State University Hornets and the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs rivalry game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Legion Field in Birmingham. The winner could earn a spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship. Game festivities include the halftime show performed by ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets and A&M’s Marching Maroon & White, the Magic City Classic kickoff, parade, tailgate party, game and post-game performance by Big Boi and Birmingham’s Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson serving as master of ceremonies.

The Horror Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa’s terrifying haunted attraction returns. Experience a massive, haunted house with two themes that will test your sanity. Prepare yourself for classic scares and new, terrifying visions as you traverse room after room of horror. Children ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Enter at your own risk. No refunds. Buy tickets here. Learn more on the website. The Horror is at 5477 Skyland Blvd. E. in Cottondale.

Auburn Downtown Trick or Treat

Collect candy from local businesses and organizations, enjoy music and take your picture in front of the balloon backdrop Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Auburn. Trick-or-treaters who are dressed up may be invited by the selection committee to take part in costume contests. Committee members will walk through the event and hand out buttons for each category. The contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the DJ will begin judging at 7 p.m. Streets close at 5 p.m. Click to learn more.

Halloween at The Wharf in Orange Beach

Enjoy these festivities at The Wharf on Main Street:

Oct. 29: Grab a friend for a spooky night at the Halloween Bash with live music from Hollard. The costume contest begins at midnight with cash prizes. The event is at the Sandshaker from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 30: Ghouls just wanna have fun at the Ship Wrecked Halloween Party featuring Grits and Greens. Come dressed as your favorite nautical haunt. The venue is YoHo Rum & Tacos Boat Bar from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The costume contest starts at 9 p.m.

Oct. 31: Gather your ghoulish kiddos, hop on your broom and head to Trunk R Treat. Family-friendly entertainment will include kids’ activities at 5 p.m., trunk or treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., costume contest (on the stage in Marlin Circle) at 7 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m. and the Spectra Laser Light Experience from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There is a charge for some activities at the event.

Click here for the full schedule.

Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins

The annual Parade of Pumpkins features carved and decorated pumpkins from the community, along with festive storefronts, seasonal displays, and the new pumpkin barrel trail and glow trail that will transform historic downtown Prattville through Oct. 31.

Grab a pumpkin, get in the spirit and share your creativity:

Carve, decorate or paint your pumpkin.

Bring your pumpkin to historic downtown Prattville.

Place it on display along the parade or leave in a designated pumpkin drop-off area.

The city has lights set for your pumpkin each night. Candles are prohibited.

Enter the “Best Pumpkin” contest for a chance to win $100 in cash.

The Parade of Pumpkins features festive downtown merchant storefronts. Each participating location will be featured in a “Best Storefront Contest.” While enjoying the pumpkins, displays and creativity, select your favorite downtown merchant storefront by voting on the Prattville Facebook page. The family-friendly event is free and open to everyone.

Warehouse 31

See some of the scariest shows of the year at Warehouse 31: Rigamortis, 3-D Experience, Escape Room and Lights Out Lantern Night. Learn more about each show. Warehouse 31 reserves the right to refuse admission. Attendees will experience intense audio and lighting, extreme low visibility, strobe lights, fog, damp or wet conditions and a physically demanding environment. Do not take part if you are pregnant, have claustrophobia, are prone to seizures, or have heart or respiratory problems. Attendees who appear to be intoxicated will not be admitted. Security will remove anyone who touches an actor, prop or set piece. Flash photography or videography are not allowed inside the attraction. There are no refunds. Enter at your own risk. Buy tickets online. Warehouse 31 is at 3050 Lee St. in Pelham.

B&A Warehouse

Happy haunting at Boo 25 Back in Black. One of Birmingham’s best Halloween parties will return to haunt the halls at B&A Warehouse on Friday, Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Entertainment includes a costume contest, karaoke, cash and prizes, live music and DJ, psychic reading and a photo booth. Proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Alabama. Tickets are $25 and attendees must be ages 21 years or older. Follow this link for the complete schedule. The B&A Warehouse is at 1531 First Ave. S.

Birmingham Zoo Hoots & Howls

Join the Birmingham Zoo for Hoots & Howls daytime Halloween event underway through Sunday, Oct. 30. Wear your costumes and trick-or-treat through the candy trail, join in the Monster Mash dance party with the DJ, take a ride on the train and carousel, meet animals and play yard games on Henley Lawn. Visit the website to purchase tickets. View the map.

Halloween at OWA

Spooky season is back at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley with candy, costume contests and more.

Oct. 28-31: Nightmare Chambers: The Horrific Return. Back by popular demand, Nightmare Chambers has returned with more gore than ever. This Halloween, survive three twisted scare zones as chills run down your spine with bloodcurdling shrieks. Buy tickets here.

Oct. 29: Monster Bash Costume Contest. OWA’s annual Monster Bash Costume Contest will take place on the OWA Island Amphitheater. Registration will begin at 4 p.m., with the competition beginning at 5 p.m. Winners will take home cash prizes in categories, like OWA’s Choice and Most Creative. Register here.

Oct. 29: Halloween Movie Nights. The 4D experience will have you leaping out of your chair in fright as you watch classic horror movies with fog, lights and horror villains in person. Tickets are $15. Learn more here.

Oct. 30: Halloween at OWA. Experience the transformation of downtown OWA into Foley’s own Halloweentown with trick-or-treating, kid’s activities, fountain show and scavenger hunt. Learn more here.

For more to see and do at OWA, visit the website.

Magic City Classic events commemorating NASA’s James Webb telescope

Oct. 27, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) will host Classic STEM: Cocktails and Conversation about the Long Civil Rights Movement in STEM. The race to space in the 1960s coincided with the civil rights movement, illuminating and ultimately challenging the laws and norms that held segregation in place. The panel will include African Americans who grew up in Birmingham and pursued careers in the sciences during and after the civil rights movement. For information about the panelists and the full schedule of events, visit bcri.org.

Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) will host “Art After 5: Star Wars.” Adventures in space abound through TV, books and film, and few others rival the popularity of the light-saber-wielding Jedi heroes. The BMA will transform into the cantina on Tatooine for a night of music, beverages and artmaking. For more information and free registration, visit artsbma.org.

Playhouse in the Park presents ‘Nightmares’

Indulge your scary side in a showing of “Nightmares,” a collection of short stories by Edgar Allan Poe and others Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Playhouse in the Park. The show is recommended for children ages 10 and older. Costumes will be judged during intermission. Three prizes will be awarded and food will be provided. Buy tickets here. For more information, email [email protected] or call 251-422-5434. The venue is at 4851 Museum Drive in Mobile.