Football preview: Magic City Classic turns 81, UAB seeks first road win at Florida Atlantic, Auburn welcomes Arkansas
Some might be tempted to throw out the records when thinking about the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic Presented by Coca-Cola.
But not so fast, my friend. The annual football meeting between in-state historically Black college and university rivals Alabama State and Alabama A&M universities could have more at stake than the pageantry that surrounds this game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Legion Field in Birmingham on ESPN Plus.
The Bulldogs have won three games in a row after a 0-4 start and sit at 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). To earn a berth in the league championship game, A&M would have to win out – including a win over undefeated Jackson State.
The clearest path to the title game for A&M comes with somebody knocking off Florida A&M, which beat the Bulldogs earlier this season. If that doesn’t happen and the above scenario plays out, there would be a three-way tie atop the SWAC East Division and the league would settle who advances to the championship game.
ASU would need even more help to make it to the championship game. The Hornets are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the league. Jackson State (7-0 overall) is 4-0 in the league’s East Division, including a win over Alabama State.
A&M leads the Classic series at 41-34-4 and has won the past four Magic City Classics, including two in 2021.
A postgame concert Saturday will feature hip-hop legend Big Boi. Tickets are available at magiccityclassic.com.
Elsewhere, UAB hit a speedbump on its way to the Conference USA Championship Game. A late interception ended the Blazers’ comeback effort as they lost 20-17 last week at Western Kentucky.
While undefeated at Protective Stadium, interim coach Bryant Vincent’s squad is winless in its three games on the road. And the Blazers have been haunted by turnovers in each.
“We’ve got three road losses and we’ve got 10 turnovers in our road losses,” Vincent said. “That falls on me. Our kids are preparing, they’re fighting their tails off, they’re playing extremely hard, they’re playing for each other. I accept full responsibility as the head coach.”
UAB (4-3, 2-2) again hits the road, this time heading to Boca Raton for a 6 p.m. contest with Florida Atlantic on CBS Sports Network. The Owls are 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the league.
“It comes down to execution in critical moments,” Vincent said. “It comes down to ball security and protecting the football on the road. I think we’ve had great plans; we’ve been put in situations where we’ve had the opportunity to win it. At the end of the day, it falls on me. It falls on me as the head coach. That’s something I’m going to get fixed; we’re going to work hard to get fixed.
“I believe in this team; I believe in this staff,” he continued. “We’ve just got to overcome it. Our focus this Saturday is to overcome it at FAU.”
Auburn football is 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference, but coach Bryan Harsin said his team has a lot of potential to get better.
“That’s the great thing,” he said. “That’s the motivating thing. You’re disappointed (with the losses), but you really start to dive into it … it’s all fixable. Those things are fixable.”
The second-year Tigers coach said his challenge would be greater if his players didn’t give great effort, if they quit or just gave up.
“That’s a problem,” he said. “That’s bigger than a scheme. That’s bigger than a coaching point. That’s bigger than a drill you can do and all that.
“You don’t see that,” Harsin continued. “You see guys digging in. They may not get where they need to be, or we didn’t put them in the right position to be successful either way. But when you have effort and you have guys out there trying really hard and they practice like they have and they practice like they did (Sunday), there’s a lot of potential.”
Auburn displayed its greatest offensive potential in its latest game, amassing 301 yards rushing on 48 attempts on the road in a 48-34 loss to nationally ranked Ole Miss. The Tigers will be back at Jordan-Hare Stadium for an 11 a.m. game against Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) on the SEC Network.
In other college action:
Edward Waters at Miles (tonight): One win is all the Golden Bears have earned during the 2022 season. Miles (1-7, 1-4 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) has just two more chances to put a victory in its win column. The first of those remaining opportunities comes tonight at 6 against the Tigers (2-6, 2-4) at Sloan-Alumni Stadium in Fairfield.
Tuskegee at Kentucky State: Coach Reginald Ruffin’s team has hit its stride, going 6-2 overall after losing the first two games on his watch. More importantly, the Golden Tigers are 5-0 in the SIAC, with two more league games to go. The first of those contests is at noon Saturday against the Thoroughbreds (4-4, 4-1) in Frankfort.
South Alabama at Arkansas State: The Jaguars (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) saw their three-game winning streak snapped as they fell 10-6 to Troy last week in the Battle for the Belt. They’ll try to get back on track at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU as they visit the Red Wolves (2-6, 1-4) in Jonesboro.
Samford at The Citadel: East Tennessee State put 45 points on the board against the Bulldogs last week. Good thing coach Chris Hatcher’s team was 10 better with 55 points to improve to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the SoCon. Next up is a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting with the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-3) of Charleston, South Carolina, on ESPN Plus.
Jacksonville State at Austin Peay: Southeastern Louisiana snapped the three-game win streak of the Gamecocks (6-2, 2-0 ASUN) last week. JSU hopes to get back on track at 3 p.m. Saturday, returning to ASUN action against the Governors (5-2, 1-1) in Clarksville, Tennessee.
North Alabama at Central Arkansas: The Lions (1-6, 0-3) are still looking for their second win of the season and their first against an ASUN opponent. Maybe both can happen at 4 p.m. Saturday against the Sugar Bears (3-4, 2-0) in Conway.
Hendrix at Birmingham-Southern: The Panthers (5-2, 3-1 in the Southern Athletic Association) welcome the Warriors (2-5, 1-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Greensboro at Huntingdon: The Hawks (6-1, 4-0) have been untouchable in the USA South Athletic Conference. Huntingdon faces the Pride (1-6, 1-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Montgomery.
West Alabama at West Florida: The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 in the Gulf South Conference) have alternated winning two games and losing two games in a row this season. They hope to break the current losing streak at 4 p.m. on Saturday against the No. 9 Argonauts (6-1, 4-1) in Pensacola.
Cumberland (Tennessee) at Faulkner: The Eagles (3-5, 2-3) have lost three games in a row, including a 70-0 loss to Incarnate Word last week. Faulkner welcomes the Phoenix (3-5, 1-5) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Montgomery.
Idle this week: Alabama, Troy.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Class 7A: Central Phenix City (7-2, 6-1 in Region 2) closes out the regular season by hosting Prattville (6-3, 4-3) on Friday. Central is No. 2 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
Class 6A: Fresh off its 1-point victory over Mountain Brook for the Region 5 championship, Gardendale (7-2) concludes the regular season tonight by welcoming Hueytown (6-3).
Class 5A: Williamson is 6-3 overall and 4-3 in Region 1. But those numbers pale by comparison to 345 – the number of victories UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis has amassed in three decades on the sideline. If his No. 1 Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0) can notch a win on Friday, Curtis will tie retired Vestavia Hills coach Buddy Anderson for the most all-time victories in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football coaching history.
Class 4A: Fort Payne (7-2) wound up No. 2 in Region 8. The Wildcats end the regular season at home on Friday against No. 8 Cherokee County (8-1).
Class 3A: No. 1 Mars Hill Bible (8-1) tunes up for the playoffs by welcoming Class 1A No. 2 Linden (8-0) on Friday.
Class 2A: No. 10 Lexington (6-3) travels to Class 4A Rogers (6-3) on Friday.
Class 1A: No. 3 Brantley (7-2) ventures to Florala on Friday. Each team is 7-2.
AISA: No. 4 Chambers Academy (7-2) visits No. 5 Glenwood (6-3) on Friday to end the regular season.