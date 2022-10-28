Alabama-based Bronze Valley announces latest round of investments in seven companies

Bronze Valley has announced the latest additions to its growing investment portfolio. The Birmingham-based nonprofit is providing new capital for five early-stage companies, while also making “follow-on” investments in two companies that already are part of the Bronze Valley portfolio.

“These latest investments are indicative of our continuing support of innovation,” said Neill Wright, president and CEO Bronze Valley. “This diverse group of founders and businesses also reflects and expands the impact of Bronze Valley’s long commitment to our mission of creating opportunities for diverse, underrepresented and underestimated companies to grow and thrive.”

Over roughly the past month, Bronze Valley has invested in five new companies:

TurnSignl provides 24/7 access to legal guidance from attorneys trained to help drivers protect themselves and their legal rights. The attorneys can help users of the service de-escalate potentially volatile encounters and advocate for their civil rights during traffic stops, car accidents and other roadside interactions.

GLOW is a platform that allows users and groups to book at-home hairstyling, makeup and spray-tan services with vetted beauty professionals. Currently available in Birmingham, Atlanta and Nashville, GLOW makes it more convenient and less time-consuming for users to access beauty services while providing professionals with autonomy, business tools and client flow.

WISE-R is an artificial intelligence platform that provides an all-in-one solution for aggregating, analyzing and visualizing data to deliver customized insights in life science industries.

Oben Health is a culturally competent digital treatment that safely and sustainably reverses heart disease without medication or surgery. The company uses a customized assessment form to evaluate patients’ risk factors, generic predispositions, and lifestyle and social health determinants.

Rex Academy is a one-stop solution for computer science learning for K-12 education and workforce development. Rex prepares students for careers in computer science and cybersecurity while also training educators to teach computer science.

Along with the new investments – bringing to 21 the number of companies added to the portfolio since 2017 – Bronze Valley is making additional investments in two companies:

Using a platform that protects privacy while utilizing machine learning and predictive analytics, Acclinate integrates culture and technology to educate and engage diverse individuals so they can make informed decisions about genomic research and participation in clinical trials. To date, the company has recruited hundreds of users nationwide.

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, wildwonder is a health beverage that combines probiotics, prebiotics and functional herbs with all-natural fruit in drinks that promote gut health and boost immunity. The startup has built its national retail-based market to more than 500 outlets – including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Amazon – while continuing to expand direct-to-consumer sales.

“This is the essence of Bronze Valley’s mission,” Wright said of the follow-on investments. “We are here to be a catalyst for growth and opportunity, which includes providing support for companies headed by women and people of color whom we believe can become a force in technology-related fields.”

Bronze Valley is a nonprofit, early-stage venture investment platform that supports high-growth innovation and technology-enabled companies created by diverse, underrepresented and underestimated founders. It is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).