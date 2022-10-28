This fried catfish is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

There is an area on Alabama’s Lake Martin where a wooden statue, culinary notoriety and Hank Williams converge.

Kowaliga Restaurant is a tribute to the classic Hank Williams song “Kaw-Liga” which is a tale the country music legend sang based on a Kowaliga wooden American Indian statue – a song he began writing during his stay at a nearby Lake Martin cabin in 1952.

Just as the song has endured, so has the restaurant. Though the original Kowaliga Restaurant was lost to a fire, the current version was built and opened in 2013 and has expanded on the culinary reputation of the original.

Kowaliga’s Fried Catfish Fillets are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Its menu is full of Southern comfort food with a decisive Alabama bent featuring Conecuh Sausage, Wickles Pickles and other state products.

The Fried Catfish Fillets are a top seller. While the recipe may be a simple Southern classic, there’s something about eating golden-fried fish next to the water that adds to the experience. It’s special enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.