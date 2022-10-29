Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Pie Topping

After we published the recipe for my Double Crust Cheesecake a while back, a commenter asked about turning the cheesecake base into a pumpkin cheesecake.

Well, after some serious testing, I present my version of pumpkin cheesecake … Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Pie Topping. But this isn’t some basic ol’ pumpkin cheesecake with some pumpkin pie spice thrown in. No, ma’am.

Sure, this creamy, decadent pumpkin cheesecake is filled with tons of pumpkin and spice flavors. But wait. There’s more.

I swapped the basic graham cracker crust for one made with gingersnap cookies. Oh, yes, I did. And then I topped that cheesecake with a caramel pecan topping reminiscent of the rich, gooey filling in pecan pie. Mercy.

The result is a surprisingly easy cheesecake that has an abundance of great fall flavors.

Let’s talk about a few of the ingredients.

Gingersnap cookies – There are all kinds of gingersnaps out there, from the super thin and crispy to the thicker, chewier version. The most important thing to keep in mind is that you’ll need about 2 cups of crushed cookies. For testing, I used these.

Cream cheese – Go for the full fat. It’s dessert, not health food. And make sure to get it room temp and mix it until smooth before adding any additional ingredients.

Pumpkin puree – You’ll need a 15-ounce can of plain pumpkin puree. Don’t use pumpkin pie filling.

Eggs – Four large ones. Again, make sure they’re room temperature as they’ll mix in easier.

Corn syrup – This is going to help prevent your caramel from crystallizing and is going to give you more of that pecan pie flavor and texture. Either light or dark corn syrup will work.

Pecans – You’ll need 2 cups of coarsely chopped pecans. I like to use the large pecan pieces from Priester’s Pecans.

Do I need to use a water bath to bake my cheesecake?

Water baths are traditional in cheesecake baking, as they slow the baking process, resulting in a slightly different texture and an even top on the cheesecake. Some say the water bath helps to prevent the cheesecake from cracking.

But here’s the thing … I hate the fussiness of a water bath. Literally abhor it. And even when I’ve used a water bath, I’ve still had cheesecakes crack. So, I skip water baths entirely.

Yes, sometimes cheesecakes crack, but having a delicious topping to use on them covers those cracks right up.

And having a little lip around the edge of the cheesecake is the perfect way to keep all that delicious topping on the cheesecake.

Can you use a water bath with this recipe? Absolutely. Knock yourself out. Just keep in mind that the water bath slows the baking process, so adjustments may need to be made to the cook time.

Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Pie Topping

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves: 10

Ingredients

For the crust:

2 cups crushed gingersnap cookies

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For the cheesecake:

4 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sugar

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 (15-ounce) can plain pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

For the topping:

2 cups coarsely chopped pecans

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons corn syrup (light or dark)

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 pinch salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly spray a 9-inch spring-form pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the crushed gingersnap cookies and butter. Stir well.

Pour the mixture evenly into the bottom of the spring-form pan and press firmly to create a crust across the bottom and partially up the sides.

In the bowl of a stand mixer (or with a bowl and hand mixer), beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.

Add the sugar and brown sugar and mix until well-combined.

Add the eggs and mix well.

Add the pumpkin puree, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice and mix to combine.

Pour the batter onto the crust. Lightly tap the pan on the counter to get out any air bubbles.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the edges are set but the center still has a little jiggle to it.

Turn off the heat, crack open the door to the oven, and allow the cheesecake to cool in the oven for about 1 hour.

Remove from the oven and cool completely, then remove the outer ring of the springform.

Refrigerate overnight to allow the cheesecake to firm up before serving (or at least 3 hours for those impatient folks).

To make the topping, preheat the oven to 325 degrees and spread the pecans on a rimmed baking sheet.

Bake them for 7 to 10 minutes or until just fragrant.

In a medium saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, corn syrup and heavy cream.

Cook until bubbly, then stir in the toasted pecans, salt and vanilla.

Cool to room temperature and thick before pouring over the cooled cheesecake.

Store tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Allow to come to room temperature for serving.

