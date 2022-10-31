People of Alabama: Eric Daily of Gulf Shores

“Do I want to spend the rest of my life with this person? If you go into your relationship thinking that, then it really helps you in the decision-making. My wife wrote me a letter Aug. 9 of 1990. The miracle was the letter even reached me in the first place because out of the nine-digit ZIP code, only two digits were correct. Long story short, we became pen pals. I go off to sea for six months and we’re still writing each other when I’m on the other side of the world. I come back port and she writes me and gives me her phone number. We start calling each other and all this while I’m thinking, ‘Man, I’ve fallen for this chick.’ I never met her yet. I said, ‘How would you like to see me for a few weeks?’ She said that would be great. I had no intention of getting back into the Navy, but I had no clue what I was going to do as far as work goes, but five days after I left the Navy, I bought a ticket on Greyhound 52 hours one way to Mobile. Her and her mom came and got me. Six days later I asked her to marry me. Ten months of correspondence and phone calls and all it took was less than a week of seeing each other.” – Eric Daily of Gulf Shores

They’ve been married for 30 years. Daily is the museum guide at the Orange Beach Indian & Sea Museum.

He holds the letters she wrote to him, including the first one.

