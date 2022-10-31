The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin
The Next Round guys were having fun on Halloween when Auburn decided to fire football coach Bryan Harsin. The guys – while still in costume – look at Harsin’s tumultuous tenure and possible replacements in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
