James Spann: Generally dry weather for Alabama through the weekend

ANOTHER FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for the northern two-thirds of Alabama early this morning. Visibility is very restricted in many places. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a high in the mid 70s. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 1 is 70.

REST OF THE WEEK: An upper ridge will build across the Deep South, and we expect dry weather Wednesday through Friday with mostly sunny, mild days and fair, cool nights. Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday, followed by upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be another dry, mild day with a partly sunny sky and a high between 77 and 80 degrees. Most of the state will stay rain-free Sunday, although a few isolated showers are possible over the northwest counties around the Shoals. Temperatures remain above average Sunday, with a high approaching 80 degrees in many places.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge is expected to stay in place, which will deflect the main rain producers north and west of Alabama. Showers will be hard to find, and the weather stays mild, with highs mostly in the 70s. TROPICS: Tropical Storm Lisa continues to struggle in the Caribbean; winds are still 45 mph. It is expected to strengthen over the next 36 hours, with landfall coming on the coast of Belize in Central America late Wednesday night as a Category 1 hurricane. The system will dissipate inland by Friday and is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or the United States. Elsewhere, shower and thunderstorm activity has increased and become better organized overnight in association with a non-tropical area of low pressure several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and the system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm within the next day or so while it moves generally east-northeastward. By late Wednesday night or early Thursday, the system is expected to become fully extratropical and merge with a larger non-tropical low over the north-central Atlantic. This system will remain far from land.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet; hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

TORNADO SEASON: Alabama’s tornado season is here; it runs from November through May. Thankfully, we see no severe weather threats for the state through mid-November.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: Up to 6 inches of snow fell in Gilbert, South Carolina.

