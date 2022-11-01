Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Hop In Technologies

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its third year with 10 startups from Alabama, other states and even other countries. Alabama NewsCenter is putting a spotlight on all the companies in the 2022 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Hop In Technologies.

Company: Hop In Technologies

Company hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Leadership: CEO Erich Ko and COO Boyd Reid

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Hop In Technologies: Hop In Technologies offers an enterprise SaaS platform to connect excess private bus operator capacity with companies located outside of transit access. These companies are in need of commuting solutions due to the lack of transit in their areas.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

HIT: We started this company because we hated commuting to work. We couldn’t imagine what it must be like for people who don’t have access to cars and who can’t afford to take Uber in a crunch. We want to offer access to better jobs and better lives to those from underserved populations, while helping companies on the other side of this problem with recruitment and retention of employees. By having people and companies adopt our communal ridesharing service, our efforts today are already reducing the carbon footprint from the daily commute. We hope to further our efforts in the energy sector by developing sustainable infrastructure for electric vehicle fleets and to use our logistics modeling to improve efficiencies around how we travel on a daily basis.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

HIT: Techstars Alabama is giving us a material opportunity to show how crucial it is that the energy sector and emerging mobility sector work together on long-term solutions. With the opportunity to work with Alabama Power and the Economic Development Partners of Alabama (EDPA), we can show the world how to develop sustainable mobility services and sustainable infrastructure to fuel the economic development of the future. Birmingham itself is a growing tech town and we believe it is the perfect time to start building software solutions here.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you would like potential investors to understand about your company?

HIT: We’re not a quick exit company. We have a mission, and that mission has a heart. What we are doing is extremely lucrative in regards to revenue potential but our services are even more important to the future of how we work and live on a daily basis.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

HIT: We hope to be able to show how an investment into electric vehicle infrastructure and into smart mobility can yield incredible results for the environment, for social impact and quality of life for individuals. We are looking forward to working with the many manufacturers in the state, as well as working with Alabama Power and the EDPA to attract even more companies.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

HIT: Birmingham is surprising! It’s one of those places where you just have to come down here and check it out. The food is amazing. There is nature all around you. Though, most importantly – the tech scene is thriving!

You can find Hop In Technologies online at www.hopintech.com or at LinkedIn, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting the 2022 Class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Learn more about Techstars here.