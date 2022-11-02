Dr. Ann recommends eating berries for better brain power

Eating for brain health is a no brainer when you know the science behind the foods your brain loves. Blueberries are a delicious way to enjoy Mother Nature’s fruits – and, yes, they’re great for cognitive power!

The diminutive berry scores again

Blueberries score another brain health win. Past studies have indicated that blueberries can improve cognitive function, as well as metabolic health.

Thus, scientists thought it worthy to test if daily consumption of blueberries could improve brain function in a group of 33 overweight, middle-aged adults who reported subjective cognitive decline.

For this randomized controlled trial, half of the study subjects consumed a daily dose of blueberry powder (equivalent to 1/2 cup of berries). The other half consumed a placebo powder that tasted identical but lacked the fiber and healthy compounds found in blueberries. Prior to and after the 12-week study, all study subjects underwent a series of cognitive tests, as well as measurements of metabolic function.

The results: Those consuming the blueberry powder exhibited significant improvements in memory, executive function (complex planning) and fasting-insulin levels (a measure of metabolic health) relative to those consuming the placebo powder.

Fortunately, blueberries are exceedingly high in a unique family of compounds called anthocyanins, which are prized for their robust antioxidant and anti-inflammatory power, their propensity to stimulate the formation of new brain cells and support a healthy gut microbiome.

Given this trifecta of goodness, these results are not surprising. Blueberries are the poster child for food as medicine.

A “Berries for better brain power” recipe

Berry vanilla overnight oats

Serves 1

This recipe is quick, ultra-healthy and delicious, so you can easily throw it together the night before for a zero-prep-in-the-morning breakfast.

Ingredients

½ cup rolled old-fashioned oats.

2/3 cup plain, unsweetened soy milk.

½ tablespoon chia seeds.

1 small organic apple, diced.

½ cup berries.

¼ teaspoon cinnamon.

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract.

Directions

Place oats in a cup, add the soy milk, mix in remaining ingredients, stir and place in fridge overnight. Enjoy the next morning.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.