James Spann: Mild afternoons for Alabama; showers return this weekend

MILD NOVEMBER WEATHER: A few sprinkles moved across Alabama before dawn thanks to an upper trough, but the weather will be dry today with a good supply of sunshine; we project a high in the mid 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 2 is 70.

Highs will rise into the 77- to 81-degree range Thursday and Friday with a sunny sky both days. Here are the record highs for Birmingham:

Nov. 3 (Thursday) — 84 (2016)

Nov. 4 (Friday) — 82 (1909)

We don’t expect to break any records, but temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average for early November.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring showers into parts of the state Saturday afternoon and evening. For now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be along and north of I-59 (north of a line from Livingston to Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden). A rumble of thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe storms as the dynamic support will be weakening quickly. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high between 76 and 80 degrees.

The front will stall and wash out Sunday; we will mention a chance of scattered showers Sunday statewide. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s again. The rain won’t be especially widespread.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain a chance of scattered showers Monday, but the rest of the week is looking dry and mild, with highs in the 70s. TROPICS: Lisa is expected to move into the coast of Belize tonight as a Category 1 hurricane; the remnant circulation will emerge into the Bay of Campeche by the weekend, but the system is not expected to regenerate due to strong winds aloft. Tropical Storm Martin is a system in the high latitudes of the Atlantic; it is expected to briefly become a hurricane before becoming extratropical as a cold-core North Atlantic storm Friday. Lisa and Martin are not a threat to the U.S.

A broad and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop in a few days near the Greater Antilles or over the southwestern Atlantic. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible thereafter while it moves generally northward to northwestward.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear Friday night for the high school playoff games; temperatures will fall from the low 70s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

UAB will host UTSA Saturday at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (2:30 p.m. kickoff); the sky will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Auburn will take on Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a chance of some rain, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at kickoff and in the upper 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will be in Baton Rouge to play LSU in “Death Valley” (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a lingering shower possible during the first half. Temperatures will be close to 70 degrees during the game.

Rain is likely in both Starkville and Baton Rouge during the day Saturday before the games. It won’t rain all day, but expect occasional rain with potential for some thunder.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: Another infamous November Great Lakes Storm brought windy conditions to Minnesota’s Lake Superior shoreline. Winds of 70 mph caused waves to crash over 130-foot walls along the shore.

