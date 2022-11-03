Can’t Miss Alabama: Gather to celebrate the autumn harvest season

Cooler weather means fantastic family fun.

Dothan’s National Peanut Festival

Come to Dothan for the National Peanut Festival Nov. 4-13 to honor peanut farmers and celebrate the harvest season. The festival features a parade, dancers, demolition derby, car and truck show, senior citizens day, food drive, livestock shows, poultry show and midway rides. Live entertainment includes Lainey Wilson, Jess Kellie Adams, Dylan Scott, A.K. Senn, Gina Gailey, Johno Clayton, No Surrender Band, Bottoms Up Band, The Rock Mob and Jordan Davis. Follow this link for the complete schedule of events. The festival is at 5622 U.S. Highway 231 S. in Dothan.

Canines, Camels, Cats and Critters Tour

Old Cahawba Archaeological Park will host its Canines, Camels, Cats and Critters Tour Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pet-friendly wagon tour will include short walks throughout the park associated with Cahawba’s most notable animal ancestors. Attendees will discover why camels were imported to Cahawba, learn the story behind the Faithful Dog and visit the location where some animals fear to tread. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome to join their humans on the one-hour guided tour of Old Cahawba. People without pets are welcome to attend. Tickets are $10. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged by calling 334-872-8058. Tickets will not be available online. On the day of the event, participants will meet at the visitor center, rain or shine. To learn more about Old Cahawba or the Alabama Historical Commission, visit ahc.alabama.gov. The visitor center is at 9518 Cahaba Road in Orrville.

Christmas Village Festival Arts Crafts and GIfts Show

This longtime traditional family event will welcome 85,000 shoppers today through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). Featuring 720 booths and vendors from across the country, the festival offers a variety of gifts, including arts, crafts, clothing, food and jewelry. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online here. Follow this link to purchase tickets at a location near you. For more information, call 205-836-7178 or 205-836-7173.

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection celebrates African American achievements dating back to 1595. The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University is the first venue in Alabama to present The Kinsey collection. Auburn’s installation features more than 100 objects, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, rare books, letters and manuscripts that provide new perspectives on American history and culture. View the free exhibition through Friday, Dec. 30. Click here for museum hours. The museum is at 901 South College St. Read more here.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River) will be Nov. 4-5. For details about the cleanup, contact John Thompson at 334-399-3289. Supplies for the cleanup will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit shorelines.com.

Moss Rock Festival

Fall colors and cool weather will be perfect for the 17th annual Moss Rock Festival (MRF) at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Nov. 5-6. Get ideas from the nature-themed festival with 100 exhibiting artists, makers and design artisans. Festivities include live music, dance performances, smart living market, cafe and lounges, sweetery booths, food trucks, WonderKid Studios and giveaways. The 11th annual Beer Garden will feature more than 50 brews, homebrews, wine, snacks and football games on multiscreen display. Tickets to the Beer Garden include a 13-ounce souvenir Belgian tasting glass. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets for the MRF here and tickets for the Beer Garden here. Stay up to date on Instagram and Facebook. Visit mossrockfestival.com for frequently asked questions.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming shows include:

Nov. 4 – Turnpike Troubadours with Muscadine Bloodline and Them Dirty Roses, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Nov. 5 – Disney Princess Concert, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Nov. 5 – ZZ Top, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville.

Nov. 6 – Disney Princess Concert, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville.

Nov. 7 – Yung Gravy and BBNO$, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Nov. 7 – Mat Kearney, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Nov. 10 – Kevin Hart: Reality Check, Mobile Civic Center.

Nov. 11 – Kevin Hart: Reality Check, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Alabama Pecan Festival in Mobile

Have a great weekend of fun at the Alabama Pecan Festival Nov. 4-6. The festival will have more than 140 vendors. There will be an antique vehicles show, inflatables and other family-friendly entertainment. Enjoy karaoke on Friday, hear jazz and rockabilly on Saturday and a church service and choir on Sunday. Proceeds will help address agriculture needs and support senior citizen centers in the area. Admission and parking are free. For more details, email [email protected]. The festival is at Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road in Mobile.