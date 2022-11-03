James Spann: Alabama’s warm, dry weather continues Friday

SUNNY NOVEMBER DAY: Temperatures are between 75 and 80 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Tonight will be clear with a low in the 50s.

Friday will be another sunny day for Alabama with a high not too far from 80 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: Clouds move in late Friday night, and a weakening band of showers will push into north and west Alabama during the mid to late morning Saturday. The best chance of showers will be from Birmingham north and west; a decent part of east Alabama could very well stay dry. There could be a rumble of thunder near the Mississippi state line, but there is no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts should be light (mostly less than one-quarter inch). The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the high will be in the mid 70s.

At this point Sunday looks mostly dry with only isolated showers; otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 77 and 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be close to record levels Monday, with highs between 80 and 83 degrees; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. The weather stays dry Tuesday, but global models are hinting at a fetch of moisture coming in here from the east over the latter half of the week with a chance of some rain at times, along with a cooling trend. TROPICS: Lisa is now a tropical depression inland over Mexico; it will emerge into the Bay of Campeche tonight, where it is expected to dissipate by Saturday. In the North Atlantic, Martin will become a cold-core, extratropical system tonight far from land.

Elsewhere, a large non-tropical low-pressure system is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. The system is expected to initially be very broad and disorganized, but environmental conditions could support gradual subtropical or tropical development beginning early next week while it moves generally northwestward or westward over the southwestern Atlantic.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair Friday night for the high school playoff games; temperatures will fall from the low 70s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

UAB will host UTSA Saturday at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Auburn will take on Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 kickoff). The sky will be cloudy; it looks like there is a decent chance the rain will end by kickoff, with just an outside risk of a shower during the first half. Temperatures will be close to 70 degrees during the game.

Alabama will be in Baton Rouge to play LSU in Death Valley (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a lingering shower possible during the first quarter, but it looks like most of the widespread rain will be over by kickoff. Temperatures will be close to 70 degrees during the game.

Rain is likely in both Starkville and Baton Rouge during the day Saturday before the games. It won’t rain all day, but expect occasional rain with potential for some thunder.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: An early-season snowfall for Alabama, which started Nov. 2, whitened the ground from Alabama to Michigan. Mobile had its earliest snowflakes on record; Huntsville had 4 inches of snow. Louisville, Kentucky, measured 13.1 inches; Nashville reported 7.2 inches.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: Dense fog in the early morning resulted in a 100-vehicle pile-up just north of Fowler, California, on I-99. Two people were killed and 41 others injured. The thick seasonal fog is known as tule fog and typically occurs in central California in late fall and winter.

