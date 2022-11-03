James Spann: Warm, dry weather for Alabama through Friday; showers return Saturday

James Spann forecasts above-average temperatures for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

BIG WARM-UP: We are starting off the day with a clear sky and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But expect a big warm-up today; the high will be around 80 degrees, which is 11 degrees above average (today’s average high at Birmingham is 69), and not too far from the record high of 84, last attained in 2016. Friday will be another sunny day with a high around 80 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds increase Friday night, and a weakening band of showers will push into west and north Alabama Saturday morning ahead of a surface front. A rumble of thunder is not totally out of the question, but there is no risk of severe storms. Showers will weaken and fade as they try and push into east Alabama during the afternoon and evening; in fact, most of Saturday night should be dry. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s.

The front will wash out Sunday, but there will be some risk of scattered showers statewide — nothing widespread or heavy. Otherwise, Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 77 and 80 degrees as the warm November weather continues.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be generally dry and mild, with highs in the 70s. There is some evidence rain is possible over the eastern half of the state late in the week in response to a disturbance over the northeast Gulf of Mexico. A cold front will bring a chance of showers statewide by Friday or Friday night, followed by much cooler air over the following weekend, Nov. 12-13. TROPICS: Tropical Storm Lisa is weakening rapidly over Mexico this morning; the remnant circulation will emerge into the Bay of Campeche by tonight, and it is expected to dissipate by Saturday. In the North Atlantic, Hurricane Martin will become an extratropical, large, cold-core North Atlantic storm over the next 24 hours.

Elsewhere, a non-tropical but complex area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week. FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair Friday night for the high school playoff games; temperatures will fall from the low 70s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

UAB will host UTSA Saturday at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Auburn will take on Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 kickoff). The sky will be cloudy; it looks like there is a decent chance the rain will end by kickoff, with just an outside risk of a shower during the first half. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at kickoff and in the upper 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will be in Baton Rouge to play LSU in Death Valley (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a lingering shower possible during the first quarter, but it looks like most of the widespread rain will be over by kickoff. Temperatures will be close to 70 degrees during the game.

Rain is likely in both Starkville and Baton Rouge during the day Saturday before the games. It won’t rain all day, but expect occasional rain with potential for some thunder.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: An early-season snowfall for Alabama, which started Nov. 2, whitened the ground from Alabama to Michigan. Mobile had its earliest snowflakes on record; Huntsville had 4 inches of snow. Louisville, Kentucky, measured 13.1 inches; Nashville reported 7.2 inches.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: Dense fog in the early morning resulted in a 100-vehicle pile-up just north of Fowler, California, on I-99. Two people were killed and 41 others injured. The thick seasonal fog is known as tule fog and typically occurs in central California in late fall and winter.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.