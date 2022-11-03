Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Ecolytics

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its third year with 10 startups from Alabama, other states and even other countries. Alabama NewsCenter is putting a spotlight on all the companies in the 2022 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Ecolytics.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2022: Ecolytics from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Company: Ecolytics

Company hometown: Washington, D.C.

Leadership: Hazel Horvath, founder and CEO

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Hazel Horvath: Ecolytics is helping companies turn their impact into an asset through our single platform for sustainability services. With Ecolytics, companies can measure, improve and showcase their impact. In this way, companies can calculate and track impact data alongside traditional business metrics, achieve sustainability goals in weeks instead of years and communicate their progress effectively to their consumers, employees or investors.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Horvath: The short answer is that I’m in this for a livable future. My generation stands to undergo the biggest transition and loss from climate change. I am specifically focused on Ecolytics as a solution because I’ve worked in the field as a part of impact investing, carbon offset and corporate responsibility teams. Through those experiences, I’ve seen how sustainability and business is not a zero-sum game. Our platform shows that relationship for businesses and connects them to sustainability solutions faster, fostering continuous improvement. We help businesses on the individual level, but in aggregate, our platform will create a more sustainable, socially responsible economy.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Horvath: Three things: the Techstars team, corporate partner and the city. The whole Techstars team has experience and expertise in areas Ecolytics will benefit from, and I’m especially looking forward to working with Managing Director Nate Schmidt, who has played a major role in scaling multiple sustainability-focused startups. Alabama Power brings the expertise in the energy field that will allow us to improve our product offerings. Lastly, Birmingham’s startup culture of innovation will help take us to the next level.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you would like potential investors to understand about your company?

Horvath: How our platform is positioned in the market. In the sustainability field, consultants, certifications and offset companies are the most established. Instead of going head-to-head with any of these players, our platform connects companies to the best solutions, whether it be these three or the hundreds of other sustainability actions, services, or products our platform can recommend. As the field continues to grow and change, we’re in a powerful and evergreen position as the connector to solutions.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Horvath: We’re looking forward to growing through Techstars’ network, mentorship and funding. One way our platform helps companies is by making the process easier to achieve B Corp certifications, a rigorous corporate impact certification. The number of B Corps in Alabama is growing, and we hope to help more businesses receive this certification.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Horvath: I’m enjoying my time in Birmingham so far. The startup community has already been so supportive and seems very close-knit. In a few short weeks, we’ve been able to try some incredible restaurants and go hiking on a few trails nearby the city. I’m looking forward to exploring more!

You can find Ecolytics online at www.ecolytics.io or at LinkedIn, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting the 2022 Class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Learn more about Techstars here.