APT to broadcast Alabama high school football Super 7 Championships
Alabama Public Television announced a new partnership with the NFHS Network, the digital leader in high school sports, to provide live statewide coverage of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Super 7 Championships and the 14 state girls’ and boys’ finals of the 2023 AHSAA State Basketball Championships.
APT will broadcast Alabama’s State High School Football Championships live from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 2 with digital viewing on the NFHS Network. Recordings of the games will be available on demand on APT’s website the week following the broadcasts.
“This is an opportunity we’ve been interested in for many years,” said Phil Hutcheson, APT’s interim executive director. “Several other public television stations carry their state’s championship games and they are very popular. Georgia Public Broadcasting has the highest ratings for public television in the country when they present their coverage.”
AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said this is great news for its member schools and communities across the state. “We are excited that APT and the NFHS Network will be partnering to expand the coverage, thus making available our Super 7 state championship games and state basketball finals to basically every household in the state thanks to APT’s presence and availability through cable, satellite and antenna TV.”
Michael White, executive vice president for Content and Programming for PlayOn! Sports, which manages the NFHS Network, said, “The NFHS Network and the AHSAA have had a wonderful partnership for many years, and we’re really thrilled to be adding Alabama Public Television to that mix. The NFHS Network’s OTT platform for digital viewing combined with the APT Statewide Television Network will blanket the state of Alabama and beyond in AHSAA football and basketball championship coverage.”
The games will continue to be produced by WOTM-TV, with Vince Earley serving as executive producer.
Here is the Super 7 game schedule:
Wednesday, Nov. 30
2:30 p.m. – AHSAA Super 7 Day 1 Opening Show.
3 p.m. – AHSAA Flag Football Championship Game.
7 p.m. – AHSAA Class 7A Championship Game.
Thursday, Dec. 1
10:30 a.m. – AHSAA Super 7 Day 2 Opening Show.
11 a.m. – AHSAA Class 3A Championship Game.
3 p.m. – AHSAA Class 1A Championship Game.
7 p.m. – AHSAA Class 5A Championship Game.
Friday, Dec. 2
10:30 a.m. – AHSAA Super 7 Day 3 Opening Show.
11 a.m. – AHSAA Class 4A Championship Game.
3 p.m. – AHSAA Class 2A Championship Game.
7 p.m. – AHSAA Class 6A Championship Game.
Support for broadcast of the AHSAA Super 7 Championships on APT comes from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT); Alabama Secretary of State, Alabama Votes campaign; Google; Children’s of Alabama; and the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), among others.