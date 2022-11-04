James Spann: Warm in Alabama again today; showers return Saturday

James Spann forecasts a warm, dry Friday for Alabama before rain returns from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER WARM NOVEMBER DAY: With a mostly sunny sky, we project a high around 80 degrees this afternoon, 11 degrees above average, and within 2 degrees of the record high for Nov. 4 at Birmingham — 82, set in 1909.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A band of weakening showers will push into northwest Alabama Saturday morning, making slow progress across the state during midday. A thunderstorm is possible Saturday afternoon over the southwest corner of the state, where the Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms around Mobile. Gusty winds are possible with heavier storms, but this is a very low-end threat. Showers will fade late Saturday across the state; amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch are possible over northwest Alabama, but the eastern counties will see only very light and spotty rain. We won’t see an all-day rain or a washout, but if you have something planned outdoors have the rain gear handy. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s.

On Sunday a few widely scattered showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The high Sunday afternoon will be between 77 and 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be close to record levels Monday; the record high for Birmingham on Nov. 7 is 82, set in 1905, and we will be very close to that with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures slowly trend downward for the rest of the week, with highs back in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. For now, much of the week looks dry, but we will keep an eye on a broad area of low pressure that is expected to be over the Florida Peninsula, which could push moisture into the eastern counties by Friday. TROPICS: Tropical Depression Lisa is in the Bay of Campeche (the far southwest Gulf of Mexico) this morning; it is expected to dissipate by Saturday. Elsewhere, a large non-tropical low-pressure system is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. The system is expected to initially be very broad and disorganized, but environmental conditions could support gradual subtropical or tropical development beginning early next week while it moves generally northwestward or westward over the southwestern Atlantic.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair tonight for the high school playoff games; temperatures will fall from the low 70s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

UAB will host UTSA Saturday at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a chance of a few showers during the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Auburn will take on Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday evening (6:30 kickoff). The sky will be cloudy; a brief shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the game will be dry. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at kickoff and in the upper 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will be in Baton Rouge to play LSU in Death Valley (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with temperatures close to 70 degrees during the game. No rain is expected.

Rain is likely in both Starkville and Baton Rouge during the day Saturday before the games. It won’t rain all day, but expect occasional rain with potential for some thunder.

ON THIS DATE IN 1935: A Category 2 storm called the Yankee Hurricane affected the Bahamas and south Florida. The storm remains the only tropical cyclone to hit Miami from the northeast in November.

ON THIS DATE IN 1985: Heavy rains from the remnants of tropical storm Juan dropped 10 to 19 inches of rain on West Virginia and surrounding states, causing 62 deaths. A maximum rainfall amount of 19.77 inches was recorded near Montebello in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. The flood in West Virginia was considered the worst in the state’s history.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.