The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: College football week 10
Both Alabama and Auburn lost in overtime this past weekend. What does that mean for both teams going forward and how does that affect the playoff race? The Next Round guys have the answers in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at week 10 in college football from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.