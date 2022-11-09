Demopolis City Landing promises economic, recreational boost for west Alabama

A new pavilion is just one of the amenities at Demopolis City Landing on the banks of the Tombigbee River. (Demopolis City Landing)

Demopolis City Landing, a new waterfront recreational facility featuring multiple boat launches, parking, pavilions and docks, has state and local officials ready to reel in major fishing tournaments and other lucrative events to west Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey recently joined Demopolis and Marengo County officials, residents and supporters to open the facility on the banks of the Tombigbee River.

“Working together, the state department of conservation, the city and county brought this $3 million investment to west Alabama, which will provide millions of dollars of economic benefit to our Black Belt region,” said Ivey.

Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins also touted the close coordination of all the partners in creating Demopolis City Landing.

“So many people had a part in this project and I’m proud of the collaboration,” Collins said. “This project required seven different government agencies from federal, state, county and city, and together we made it a reality.”

Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), said angling continues to grow in popularity, and Demopolis City Landing provides a top-notch venue for hosting tournaments of all sizes on the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers.

“With spectacular fishing and all the various waterways, demand for boating and public access is through the roof here in Demopolis,” Blankenship said. “None of us had the money to do this project alone, but together, we found a way to make it happen.

“Public access for all types of outdoor recreation is a priority for me as commissioner, and projects are going on across the state. I am most proud of this project,” Blankenship added.

In addition to ADCNR, support for Demopolis City Landing came from the Marengo County Commission, city of Demopolis, Marengo County Economic Development Authority, Marengo County Parks and Recreation Board, and Demopolis Parks and Recreation Board.

Marengo County Commissioner Jason Windham recounted the determination of all the parties who coalesced around the project over the past two years.

“At the core of this project was a drive to not give up because it would be a homerun for Demopolis,” said Windham. He said support for the project also came through grants from business partners and donations of services, material and equipment from the community.

For example, a partnership between Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. supported construction of a new pavilion where tournament organizers can conduct weigh-ins.

Ivey said the first-class project isn’t just a model of cooperation; it also demonstrates how Alabama is capitalizing on its bountiful natural resources and recreational assets to help grow the economy and enhance quality of life.

“Demopolis City Landing is not an end, but a beginning, …” Ivey said. “This facility will be tough to beat, but I look forward to seeing what Demopolis City Landing offers to the entire state.”