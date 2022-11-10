Can’t Miss Alabama: Show appreciation to Alabama veterans by attending ceremonies, events

Salute all who have served.

National Veterans Day Parade – Birmingham

The nation’s oldest, longest and largest Veterans Day parade will be Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Birmingham. This year, the 75th National Veterans Day Parade is back on the north side of downtown, following the original parade route. For more information about the parade, email info@nationalveteransday.org or call 205-942-5300. The world-famous Clydesdales are a highlight at this year’s parade. The Clydesdales will also be in Hoover and Cullman through Sunday, Nov. 13. Link here for the Clydesdales’ complete schedule of events.

Here are other places and events around the state where you can observe Veterans Day:

Birmingham

Huntsville

Mobile

Tuscaloosa

Montgomery

Auburn

Tropic Falls honors veterans

This Veterans Day Weekend, OWA Parks & Resort invites all active and retired military personnel and their families to enjoy a day at Tropic Falls theme park. During theme park hours, all military personnel can buy one and get one free theme park ticket with a valid ID through Sunday, Nov. 13. All military personnel can buy one combo ticket to the Tropic Falls Indoor Waterpark and get a second combo ticket for $40 during park hours. Experience Tropic Falls, a variety of delicious restaurants and boutiques for a full day of fun. Follow this link to learn more.

Veterans Day weekend at the zoo

In honor of Veterans Day, the Birmingham Zoo will offer free admission to veterans, active and retired military, including five dependents (up to six total) all weekend Nov. 11-13. Guests must show proof of military service (military ID card, dependent ID card or driver’s license with veteran’s designation) at the ticket booth to receive free entry. The zoo is at 2630 Cahaba Road. Learn more at birminghamzoo.com.

UAB Alys Stephens Center

Have an inspirational evening with Academy award-winner Geena Davis as she speaks about her career and new book Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media engages film and television creators to dramatically increase female characters and reduce gender stereotyping in media made for children. Purchase Davis’ new memoir and have it signed after the show. Davis is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, appearing in several roles that became cultural landmarks, such as Muriel Pritchett in “The Accidental Tourist,” Thelma in “Thelma and Louise” and Dottie Hinson in “A League of Their Own.” Purchase tickets here.

Magic City Mac and Cheese Festival

Have a day of family fun at the 5th Annual Magic City Mac and Cheese Festival Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. About 3,000 participants will taste mac and cheese dishes from Birmingham’s favorite restaurants, food trucks, caterers, corporate teams and home chefs. The festival will be a family- and pet-friendly event with live music, kids’ zone and more. There will be a local celebrity judging panel and other food and beverages for sale on site. The festival is part competition, part celebration of the South’s ultimate comfort food and a fundraiser for Community Grief Support. The festival will be at Back Forty Beer Company rain or shine. Buy tickets here.

Fairhope Film Festival

Thousands of film lovers will view more than 20 short and 40 feature films of world-class cinema Nov. 10-13 at the festival’s 10th anniversary. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries. With panels moderated by industry insiders, the Fairhope Film Festival is a film lover’s festival. The films are all finalists at other film festivals, and most have never been seen at your local multiplex. Tickets for in-person showings are $15. Tickets for the Red Carpet awards ceremony and street party on Saturday, Nov. 12 are $50. Entertainment will be performed by Journey to Mars with catering by Clifton Morrissette. Purchase tickets at fairhopefilmfestival.org.

‘Small Mouth Sounds’

The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance will continue its season with Bess Wohl’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” a play that finds six characters on a silent retreat together where, without speaking, they must learn to communicate with one another while simultaneously coming face-to-face with their own trauma. “Small Mouth Sounds” runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 on the University of Alabama campus. Tickets can be purchased online at ua.universitytickets.com.