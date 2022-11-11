Alabama Power to test warning system at some dams Nov. 15

Alabama Power will conduct the annual test of its lake-area emergency alert system on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Residents immediately downstream of Bouldin, Harris, Jordan, Lay and Mitchell dams may receive a phone call, text or email alert during the test. The system is used to notify area residents in the event of an emergency.

The message used during the test will convey that this is only a test, that there is no emergency and that no action should be taken.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Herbie Johnson, Southern Company Hydro general manager. “We test this alert system as well as sirens to make sure they are always ready to go in the unlikely event of an emergency. We take this precaution and preparation seriously.”

Residents can check or update their contact information for any relevant warnings or notifications at: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFC23F7C23F3.