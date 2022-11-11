Fall colors set Alabama aglow

In the past few weeks, autumn’s paintbrush has left its glorious mark on Alabama. Flaming red, burnished gold, rich maroon, vibrant yellow and pleasing combinations of these and other colors have graced our city streets, neighborhoods, roadsides and forests.

Whether they’re adorning the trees, carpeting the ground, softly reflected in water or artfully gathered into arrangements in yards, here are some highlights of Alabama’s fall colors that have raised our spirits this season.