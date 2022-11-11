Fall colors set Alabama aglow

In the past few weeks, autumn’s paintbrush has left its glorious mark on Alabama. Flaming red, burnished gold, rich maroon, vibrant yellow and pleasing combinations of these and other colors have graced our city streets, neighborhoods, roadsides and forests.
Whether they’re adorning the trees, carpeting the ground, softly reflected in water or artfully gathered into arrangements in yards, here are some highlights of Alabama’s fall colors that have raised our spirits this season.
Fall in Alabama brings a rich bounty of color. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Along Rotary Trail in downtown Birmingham. Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
A dusting of gold seems to have settled on a Homewood street. (Chris Mitchell / Alabama NewsCenter)
Leaves carpet the ground in a Trussville garden. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall has more than red and gold in its palette. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
Little River Canyon is always beautiful, but especially in the fall. (Dan Guffey / Alabama NewsCenter)
First Avenue and 22nd Street in Birmingham. (Chris Mitchell / Alabama NewsCenter)
Canoe Creek in St. Clair County. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall in Birmingham. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Colorful fall decorations augment the surrounding beauty. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Straight Mountain in St. Clair County. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fallen leaves form a colorful carpet. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
Colorful fall decorations augment the surrounding beauty. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Trussville shows its fall colors. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Trussville shows its fall colors. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Forest Park glows. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
A monarch among the mums. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
