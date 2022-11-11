Fried chicken and sauce make a sandwich worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list

The COB Sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

Many people post pictures of their food on Facebook, but not many Alabama restaurants can claim Facebook’s founder shared a food photo from their eatery.

Jackson’s Fried Chicken in Camden made international news when Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture from there in 2017. He and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were touring all 50 states and they stopped for a bite at the chicken restaurant in the Black Belt’s Wilcox County.

This chicken sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Despite that celebrity visit, the star of the show at Jackson’s has always been the COB (chicken on a bun) Sandwich. The fried chicken sandwich comes on a sesame seed bun with a special sauce that makes it stand out from any chicken sandwich you might have tried somewhere else.

The taste is something to crow about – and the reason why the COB Sandwich is on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.