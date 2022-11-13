Auburn University names Bill and Carol Ham Amphitheatre in honor of former mayor and his wife

Carol and Bill Ham were presented an official proclamation by Bob Dumas, president pro tempore of the Auburn University Board of Trustees, that approved the naming of the Carol and Bill Ham Amphitheatre at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. (contributed)

The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University recently announced the official naming of the Bill and Carol Ham Amphitheatre with a dedication ceremony.

Nearly 200 guests, including local dignitaries, university officials, friends and relatives joined the Hams in celebrating the occasion at the Gogue Center. The new name, approved by the Auburn Board of Trustees in September, honors the Hams’ service to the community and their transformative impact on the cultural landscape of the university and the city of Auburn.

“Carol and I are honored to have our names on this wonderful amphitheater,” said Bill Ham, who was Auburn’s mayor for two decades. “The Gogue Center is at the forefront of providing performing arts to Auburn and the surrounding area, and as a community, we are treated to dozens of wonderful events, including ones that teach the arts to Auburn youth, surrounding communities’ students and students at Auburn University. It’s a place where the city and the university interface in the same way the community supports university sporting events.

“We know it’s here because of the vision of Jay Gogue and hard work by many people, many of whom are here today. Having an event like this is a humbling experience I can’t quite describe.”

Gogue Center executive director Christopher Heacox and Mindy Street, director of development, presented the Hams with a commissioned illustration of the amphitheater created by Auburn alumna and Gogue Center volunteer Betsy Logan. A commemorative marker bearing the amphitheater’s new name was revealed near the venue’s entrance.

“I’ve never been around somebody who was so focused to do the right thing for the right reason,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “Every day Bill Ham got up, he was trying to make Auburn better, and he worked for Auburn everywhere, all the time.

“As we celebrate the naming of this amphitheater for Bill and Carol, I think it’s perfect because it’s a representation of the partnerships that Bill fostered in our community. It’s representative of his full commitment to our city and our university, and it’s a place where our families can have a great time and celebrate cherished memories together.”

An Auburn native and lifelong resident, Bill Ham was elected to the Auburn City Council in 1986. Two years later he was elected mayor, a role he held for five consecutive terms. Support for education and diversification of the local economy were chief among his priorities while in office.

“One of my goals as mayor was to continue to improve our town and gown relationship,” Bill Ham said. “Jay Gogue and I shared a goal to do a better and more efficient job for the city and the university through mutual support.”

During his tenure as mayor, Auburn maintained one of the highest-rated school systems in Alabama, and with the addition of more than 3,000 high technology-based jobs, the city began to flourish as an economic powerhouse for the region.

Bill Ham was instrumental in the creation of the Auburn Research Park, expansion of the Auburn University Regional Airport and consolidation of the city and university police forces. He also was a driving force behind the city’s original gift made in support of the Gogue Center’s construction.

“Bill and Carol were early advocates of building this performing arts center here in Auburn,” AU President Christopher B. Roberts said. “They understood the positive cultural and economic impact it would have for our campus and our entire community. They also knew it would enhance the reputation of our town and contribute to a higher quality of life for our citizens.”

Carol Ham served as an educator with Auburn City Schools for more than 30 years. In addition to her time in the classroom, she organized an after-school tutoring program at the Boykin Center for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County for almost a decade.

She continues to serve the community in numerous volunteer roles, including assisting with multiple disaster recovery and COVID-19 relief efforts led by East Alabama Medical Center.

The Hams both earned bachelor’s degrees in education from the university in 1977, with Carol attaining a master’s degree in education in 1979.

Bill Ham was a founding member of the Gogue Center’s development council and serves on its engagement council. Committed philanthropists, the couple also fund an endowed scholarship awarded by the Auburn University College of Education and support the Spencer Cancer Center at East Alabama Medical Center.

The 17,000-square-foot, 5,000-capacity amphitheater opened in 2019.

The Gogue Center introduced a new amphitheater series as part of its 2022-23 performing arts season. The series’ premiere lineup included performances this fall by Vince Gill and Wendy Moten, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Tab Benoit and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band will join Motown legend Smokey Robinson to close the series on April 22.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.