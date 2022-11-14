The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: College football week 11
Alabama and Auburn followed up their overtime losses with conference wins. The Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss on the road while the Tigers outlasted Texas A&M at home. The Next Round guys tell us what it all means in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at week 11 in college football from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.