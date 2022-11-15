Alabama bird lovers: Take a hike at Ten Islands Historic Park on Lake Neely Henry

Fall in Alabama is a wonderful time to get out in nature and do some outstanding bird-watching. But if you love birds, any season offers opportunities to view them in our beautiful state.

Among the many great places to see birds in Alabama is at Ten Islands Historic Park on Lake Neely Henry, one of the Alabama Power Preserves – lakeside lands protected by the company that are free and open for the public’s enjoyment.

Come along with Scot Duncan, executive director of Alabama Audubon, in this video as he talks about bird-watching at Ten Islands Historic Park. Ten Islands is also part of the Alabama Birding Trail.