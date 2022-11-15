From ‘Bear’ Bryant to Obama, this Alabama videographer witnessed history through a lens
If Forrest Gump’s brushes with history had an Alabama cameraman’s equivalent, it would be Reggie Selma.
The videographer got his start at WVTM-Channel 13 in his hometown of Birmingham where, among other things, he got to shoot legendary Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. When billionaire Ted Turner started CNN, Selma became one of the first videographers to get hired there.
Selma later became CNN’s first Black cameraman to cover the White House, filming historic moments during Ronald Reagan’s presidency and continuing through Barack Obama’s administration. That put him in contact with political leaders and global influencers over multiple decades.
Selma shares his story in the first of a two-part video profile. You can view the second part here.
Alabama videographer Reggie Selma recorded history from ‘Bear’ Bryant to Obama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.