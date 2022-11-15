Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Latimer Controls

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its third year with 10 startups from Alabama, other states and even other countries. Alabama NewsCenter is putting a spotlight on all the companies in the 2022 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Latimer Controls.

Company: Latimer Controls

Company hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Leadership: Co-founders Simon Julien, Zachary Jacobs and Tristan Liu

Latimer Controls co-founder and CEO Simon Julien. Latimer Controls co-founder Zachary Jacobs. Latimer Controls co-founder Tristan Liu.

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Latimer Controls: To enable a new generation of highly capable and intelligent solar power.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

LC: Latimer Controls is a spinoff company of Simon’s undergraduate and graduate research at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. After nearly four years of cutting-edge research and two publications, Simon was not satisfied with leaving his discoveries in the academic world and used his connections at the University of Colorado to bring his novel discoveries to market. We seek to mitigate the instabilities associated with renewable generation, allowing them to become the dominant source of energy on the grid.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

LC: Latimer Controls was first recommended to apply for the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator by a fellow University of Colorado alumna who participated in the program last year. The strong industry partnerships, business networking opportunities and full-throated endorsement of the program by our trusted associates ultimately led us to pursue this program.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you would like potential investors to understand about your company?

LC: Our software solution will accelerate integration of utility scale solar by optimizing solar compatibility with the grid and unlocking new revenue for solar asset owners.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

LC: One of the greatest strengths of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is its strong relationships with Alabama Power and other industry partners, and we are looking to leverage this to establish our first physical proof of concept. We are also excited to strengthen our growth strategy under guidance from the experienced mentors that are provided to us through the program.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

LC: We are so inspired by the strength of the community in Birmingham! Everyone that we have talked to is incredibly supportive and willing to go out of their way to help us in any way that they can. We are also really excited to get to know the city better by exploring the food, art and history of this beautiful place.

You can find Latimer Controls online at latimercontrols.com and at LinkedIn.

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting the 2022 Class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Learn more about Techstars here.