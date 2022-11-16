6 places to see holiday lights across Alabama
Today, we kick off our countdown to Christmas.
Over the next six weeks, Alabama NewsCenter will share cultivated lists of holiday events, must-try hot chocolates and other ways to enjoy this special time of the year.
Alabama will shine brightly this holiday season. Below are six places to see holiday lights across the state.
- Fairhope’s Annual Lighting of the Trees This free event happens in Fairhope’s town center at the corner of Section Street and Fairhope Avenue. Featuring Christmas carols, “snow” and special guests. Thursday Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m.
- Galaxy of Lights 2022 There are walking nights, dog walking nights and driving nights with varying prices and times for this regional holiday tradition. Proceeds benefit the Huntsville Botanical Garden. Nov. 11-Jan.1.
- Christmas Lights Festival Visit the Montgomery Zoo to see its display of thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights, transforming the area into a captivating Winter Wonderland display. Dec. 2-25.
- Christmas in Candyland Andalusia is the scene for this winter wonderland adventure, which includes play cottages, train rides, snow tubing, winter skating, Christmas lights and more. Prices for attractions and times of operation vary. Dec. 1-22.
- Bellingrath Gardens and Home Magic Christmas in Lights Guests can stroll through the 65-acre garden estate light display and/or tour the lavishly decorated historic Bellingrath Museum Home. Buy tickets online. Nov. 25-Jan. 4.
- Glow Wild 2022: An Animal Lantern Celebration View larger-than-life wild animal and sea life creations at the Birmingham Zoo on select nights from 5-9 p.m. Free admission for zoo members. Nov. 16-Jan. 16.