6 places to see holiday lights across Alabama

Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo is a great place to take in Christmas lights and decorations. (file)

Today, we kick off our countdown to Christmas.

Over the next six weeks, Alabama NewsCenter will share cultivated lists of holiday events, must-try hot chocolates and other ways to enjoy this special time of the year.

Alabama will shine brightly this holiday season. Below are six places to see holiday lights across the state.