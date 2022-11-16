Alabama native Reggie Selma is making a difference with his podcast ‘An Inspired Life’

After more than three decades as a White House cameraman for CNN, Birmingham native Reggie Selma had experienced more than most in an average career.

Rather than take those experiences into retirement with him, Selma set out to do public speaking, which took him all over the world.

Then a global pandemic hit.

The retired videographer and forced-retired speaker then found his way into podcasting and now hosts “An Inspired Life,” one of the highest-ranked podcasts in the world.

In the second of a two-part interview, Selma talked to Alabama NewsCenter about his new career and what it means to him and hopefully to others. The first part about his remarkable career can be found here.

Reggie Selma talks about his podcast “An Inspired Life” from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.